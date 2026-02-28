Neil Sedaka cause of death update: What happened to legendary singer? All on health issues

Legendary singer Neil Sedaka has died. He was 86 years old. In a statement to TMZ, Sedaka's family said that they are devastated by his passing on Friday. This comes after the iconic songwriter, behind hits like ‘Breaking Up Is Hard to Do’, 'Bad Blood', ‘Laughter in the Rain’, and ‘Calendar Girl’, was taken to the hospital in the morning. Legendary singer Neil Sedaka died on Friday (X/Neil Sedaka )

“Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka. A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed,” the statement read.

Neil Sedaka cause of death update While Sedaka's official cause of death was not released immediately, TMZ cited the LA County West Hollywood sheriff's station to report that deputies assisted the fire department on a ‘medical request’ call. He was transported to the hospital at about 8 AM local time.

Neil is survived by his wife, Leba Strassberg, and their two children.

Who was Neil Sedaka? Neil Sedaka was a Brooklyn-born singer, songwriter, and pianist whose career spanned more than six decades. The 86-year-old grew up in Brighton Beach and showed early musical talent; his second-grade teacher recommended piano lessons, leading to a scholarship at Juilliard’s Preparatory Division for Children, where he initially studied classical music.

At 13, a neighbor introduced him to Howard Greenfield, three years his senior, sparking a songwriting partnership that would produce numerous hits over the next 25 years.

While Sedaka pursued classical training, he was drawn to pop music as a teenager. He became a veteran of the legendary Brill Building hit factory in the early 1960s, where he scored three No. 1 hits and nine Top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, with his biggest commercial peak during that era and a mid-1970s comeback aided by Elton John.

He co-wrote major hits for other artists, including Connie Francis’ 1958 smash “Stupid Cupid” and the Captain & Tennille’s 1975 chart-topper “Love Will Keep Us Together.” He also performed with Elton John on the 1975 No. 1 “Bad Blood.”

Sedaka released dozens of albums, continued touring and recording long after his commercial peak, and was nominated for five Grammy Awards (including one at the second-ever ceremony in 1959).

In 1978 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in 1983, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“This is a gift I was born with,” Sedaka wrote on his website. “My main objective is to always top the last collection, raise the bar and reinvent Neil Sedaka.”