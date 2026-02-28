Neil Sedaka family: All on wife Leba Strassberg and two children as legendary singer dies at 86

Neil Sedaka, legendary singer-songwriter, known for hits like Breaking Up Is Hard to Do died at the age of 86. The news of his passing was confirmed to Variety by a representative. Neil Sedaka was rushed to hospital on Friday morning after he complained about not feeling well. (X/@sizhepinizsiniz)

“Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka. A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed,” a statement from the family read. A cause of death was not immediately known but TMZ had reported earlier in the day that Sedaka was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Friday morning, in an ambulance, after he complained about not feeling well.

Sedaka is survived by his wife Leba Strassberg and his two children, Marc and Dara Sedaka.

Neil Sedaka: Wife and family Sedaka was married to Strassberg for over six decades. The couple tied the knot in 1962. They reportedly met in the late 1950s at at Esther Manor. Sedaka was reportedly performing in a band at the hotel.

Strassberg's mother, Esther Goldstein Strassberg, was one of the owners of the resort. A photo of the two from that time has been on social media for a while now.