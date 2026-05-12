...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Netflix caught spying on children? Texas sues streaming giant for 'tracking kids without consent'

NETFLIX-TEXAS:Netflix sued by Texas for allegedly spying on children, addicting users

Published on: May 12, 2026 01:47 am IST
Reuters |
Advertisement

By Jonathan Stempel

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Netflix, accusing the streaming company of secretly collecting and selling user data. (Unsplash- Representative image)

May 11 (Reuters) - Netflix was sued on Monday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who accused the streaming company of spying on children and other consumers by collecting their data without consent, and designing its platform to be addictive.

Texas said Netflix has for years falsely represented to consumers that it did not collect or share user data, when it actually tracked and sold viewers' habits and preferences to commercial data brokers and advertising technology companies, making billions of dollars a year.

Also Read: Who is Jose Romero? Texas man gives chilling reason for fatally shooting wife; ‘my backpain…’

"When you watch Netflix, Netflix watches you," the complaint added.

Paxton said Netflix's alleged surveillance violates the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Also Read: NBC cancels Stumble and Brilliant Minds after axing 5 shows this year: Here's why

He wants the company to purge data it collected illegally, not use the data for targeted advertising without users' consent, and pay civil fines of up to $10,000 per violation.

Paxton, a Republican, is running for the U.S. Senate, challenging incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

 
us us crime news netflix
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Netflix caught spying on children? Texas sues streaming giant for 'tracking kids without consent'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.