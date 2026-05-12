Who is Jose Romero? Texas man gives chilling reason for fatally shooting wife; ‘my backpain…’

A Texas man has been charged with fatally shooting his wife, while their children were inside the home, over a shocking reason: she allegedly did not take his back pain seriously. The incident took place on May 2 in Houston. Jose Romero is accused of fatally shooting his wife inside their Texas home (Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez)

The suspect, 43-year-old Jose Romero, called 911 after the shooting, according to the reports. Police said Romero admitted to the killing and also explained why he did it.

Who is Jose Romero? Jose Romero is a 43-year-old man from the Houston, Texas. He was found at his home on Texarkana Street following the shooting and was detained without incident. He was later booked into the Harris County Jail on a murder charge, per The Mirror US.

Also Read: Jason Meade: 5 things about ex-deputy found guilty of reckless homicide in Casey Goodson case

What happened On May 2, at around 1pm local time, Harris County deputies responded to a property on Texarkana Street in Houston after a man called 911 to report that he had shot his wife, per KYOU News. After reaching their home, investigators found 39-year-old Yanira Marin de Romero in the bathroom with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Romero was found at the scene and detained. He told homicide detectives that he “just shot his wife," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "Romero told homicide detectives he shot and killed Yanira Marin de Romero because she didn't take his back pain seriously," Gonzalez added.

The Sheriff also confirmed that three children were present in the home when the shooting took place. Fortunately, they managed to safely hide when they heard the gunshots.

Also Read: Epstein's cellmate says he is '99.9%' sure it was suicide- Here's why

How family reacted? After the tragic incident, loved ones of Yanira Marin de Romero shared heartfelt messages on social media.

“My heart and our family are shattered, unable to accept this reality. They were a marriage I could call almost perfect. They had only had each other since their adolescence, and they moved forward together. They were our family's pride,” a relative said, as per The Mirror.

“My heart and our family are shattered, unable to accept this reality. They were a marriage I could call almost perfect. They had only had each other since their adolescence, and they moved forward together. They were our family's pride.” the same person added.

Romero has been charged with murder and currently in the Harris County Jail.