Netflix has released a new interactive, first person survival horror game called Unhinged. Night School Studios, the creators of spooky yet loveable games like Afterparty, have now brought this new thriller game.

Netflix's Unhinged: A guide to playing and surviving the new thriller game (AFP)

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Unhinged offers a fully 3D, in engine experience on Netflix with realtime visuals and movement, rather than a traditional choose-your-own-adventure format. The game’s release also highlights Netflix’s broader strategy of expanding interactive, nonlinear storytelling within its ecosystem.

By partnering with a developer known for atmospheric, player-centric design, Netflix hopes to attract both existing fans of Night School Studio’s and new players drawn to immersive, smartphone-forward experiences

How to survive

To play, you use your phone as a real device where you can read texts, dial numbers, receive calls, and use the flashlight to navigate the story and the world. There is a sort of novel experience as your phone mimics actual character in the game. This is a unique experience as you not use a controller or a mouse but your phone

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{{^usCountry}} Unhinged is about a girl Ava who finds herself trapped in her apartment building as a Category 5 hurricane rages outside, with her only connection to the world being a call from her best friend Claire, voiced by Sadie Sink, who lives across the street. Yet, the real horror comes from within. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unhinged is about a girl Ava who finds herself trapped in her apartment building as a Category 5 hurricane rages outside, with her only connection to the world being a call from her best friend Claire, voiced by Sadie Sink, who lives across the street. Yet, the real horror comes from within. {{/usCountry}}

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An oppressive dread turns her safe haven into a hostile confinement. The building’s stairwell is locked, cutting off her escape, and a wellness check on a neighbour uncovers eerie signs of life but no response.

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Then a chilling truth emerges. Ava isn’t alone. What starts as a terrifying blackout during a storm quickly spirals into a mind-bending thriller. With only your phone as a guide, the story unfolds through a series of unpredictable twists.

You can play Unhinged exclusively on Netflix with no in game purchases . You can scan the QR from compatible smart TV , laptop or through web browser on computer.

“Survival, however, depends on your chosen version of gameplay,” Netflix says.

Players can pick from two ways to experience the narrative. Story Mode removes timers and the threat of death, letting players concentrate on the evolving mystery. Standard Mode increases the stakes, demanding fast responses in life or death moments where every second matters. If you don’t find the right object before time runs out, Ava won’t make it though and you’ll restart from the latest checkpoint instead of starting over completely.

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Netflix offers kid friendly games for families, but Unhinged isn’t one of them. In addition to a terrifying chase storyline, the game features strong language and intense body horror described as “gnarly” by Polygon, similar to Resident Evil. You can expect scenes featuring violence.