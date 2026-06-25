Grand Theft Auto VI available for pre-order from June 25, release date revealed

Rockstar Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software has announced that the highly awaited “Grand Theft Auto VI” will become available to preorder from June 25. This illustration photo created in Los Angeles, California, on December 5, 2023, shows Rockstar Games� Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer played on computer screens. (AFP)

Its release date is set on November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. “All Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders and purchases before November 20 will get the Vintage Vice City Pack, a collection of items that flash back to when the neon burned brightest,” the website of Rockstar Games said.

“Players who pre-order digital versions of Grand Theft Auto VI will be able to begin pre-loading on November 12 to ensure they are able to play at launch on November 19. The physical version of Grand Theft Auto VI, containing a download code inside the box, will be available starting November 12 to support pre-loading.”

On its website, Rockstar Games have described the videogame as “the deepest and most immersive GTA experience yet with an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action.”

Here’s all we know The plot: The protagonists of the game are Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who find each other “in the middle of a criminal conspiracy” as the plot unfolds.

The website describes Duval as someone who’s grown up around grifters and crooks. “After a stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens, he found himself in the Keys doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners.”

For Caminos, “Life has been coming at her swinging ever since.”

“Fighting for her family landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary. Sheer luck got her out. Lucia’s learned her lesson — only smart moves from here,” the website says.

Other members of the larger-than-life cast include a conspiracy-theorising hacker, a strip club owner and two women rappers-influencers, according to AFP.

Where is the game set? The game is set in the fictional US state, which is heavily based on Florida and parts of Georgia.

So far, the published imagery shows Protagonists driving cars, shopping in a grocery store and working out with weights at the beach, according to AFP.