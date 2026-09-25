New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill demands Lt Governor Dale Caldwell resign after sexual harassment, ethics findings

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has called on Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell to resign by Friday after an independent investigation found that he violated state workplace and ethics rules, including a substantiated finding of sexual harassment.

New Jersey Gov Mikie Sherrill has asked Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell to resign after an investigation found sexual harassment and ethics violations. (REUTERS)

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The investigation, conducted by the law firm Lowenstein Sandler, was launched after an anonymous complaint was received by the governor’s Chief Ethics Officer in May. The 61-page report, dated September 23, found Caldwell responsible for violations of the state’s workplace discrimination policy as well as ethics rules governing state officials.

Sherrill announced the findings Thursday and said Caldwell’s resignation was necessary and in the best interests of New Jersey residents.

“I’m calling for his resignation and giving him until tomorrow to do so,” Sherrill said in a statement.

Investigation finds sexual harassment violation

According to the report, Caldwell made a romantic advance toward a female staffer’s friend at an official event. Investigators said that after the advance was rejected, Caldwell later asked the staffer about her friend and made a sexually suggestive remark.

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The report said the comment caused the staffer to change how she interacted with Caldwell, distance herself from him and avoid traveling with him when possible. Investigators concluded that the conduct amounted to sexual harassment and was derogatory or demeaning based on sex. Caldwell denied making the remark, but investigators said they did not find his denial credible.

The investigation also examined broader allegations about Caldwell’s conduct toward women at official events. Investigators said some witnesses reported concerns, while others said they had not personally seen Caldwell behave inappropriately.

Caldwell accused of ethics violations

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The report substantiated two separate ethics violations.

Investigators found that Caldwell brought personal guests to ticketed events without obtaining required ethics clearance and without paying or reimbursing the associated costs. The report said he continued the practice despite receiving multiple ethics and workplace trainings and warnings.

Investigators also found that Caldwell repeatedly sought a promotion for a state employee with whom he had a romantic relationship. According to the report, Caldwell used his state email to advocate for the employee’s promotion and did not disclose the relationship while making the requests.

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The report said the conduct violated the Uniform Ethics Code because state officials are prohibited from becoming involved in official matters concerning someone with whom they have a dating relationship.

Caldwell's lawyer disputes findings

Caldwell has denied wrongdoing. His attorney, Thomas Calcagni, called the investigation one-sided and argued that Caldwell was not given adequate due process.

In a statement reported by NBC10, Calcagni said the process failed to provide Caldwell a meaningful opportunity to address the allegations and identify witnesses with firsthand knowledge. He also raised concerns about confidentiality during the investigation.

Caldwell was elected alongside Sherrill in 2025 and took office in January 2026. He serves as both New Jersey's lieutenant governor and secretary of state.

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The investigation began after an anonymous complaint dated May 6 was received by the governor’s Chief Ethics Officer on May 14. Caldwell was formally notified of the investigation on May 22. Lowenstein Sandler said it interviewed numerous witnesses, including Caldwell, and reviewed relevant documents and other evidence before reaching its findings.

Sherrill said the findings showed a pattern of conduct that did not meet the standards expected of members of her administration. She said Caldwell had received multiple warnings and trainings before the investigation was completed.