New Jersey state of emergency: List of areas impacted by Gov Murphy's order amid Hurricane Erin impact

Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in New Jersey, effective at 2 PM local time on Thursday, as the state prepares for Hurricane Erin. This comes after the hurricane battered North Carolina’s Outer Banks with strong winds and waves that flooded part of the main highway and damaged a waterside motel. Forecasters said that the storms are expected to continue on Thursday before weakening over the next few days. A surfer rides a high wave due to the effects of Hurricane Erin in the Rockaway Beach neighborhood in Queens (AFP)

New Jersey issued coastal and flash flood warnings for several counties. “Coastal and flash flooding, dangerous surf warnings and advisories, and high winds are expected for several counties across New Jersey,” Gov Murphy said in a press release.

Officials further warned residents about sustained winds of up to 50 mph, large breaking waves along the Shore as high as 17 feet, and the inundation of one to three feet of water in flood-prone areas.

“Over the past couple of days, we have seen the effects of Hurricane Erin along the Jersey Shore in the form of dangerous rip tides. Today and tomorrow will be no exception. As the storm moves past New Jersey over the next 24 hours, we are expecting high surf and rip currents, coastal and flash flooding, and a high erosion risk in parts of the state. We ask all New Jerseyans to monitor local weather forecasts and warnings and stay informed on evacuation protocols, especially if you’re down the Shore," Gov Murphy said.

The state of emergency order affects 21 New Jersey counties

Atlantic County

Bergen County

Burlington County

Camden County

Cape May County

Cumberland County

Essex County

Gloucester County

Hudson County

Hunterdon County

Mercer County

Middlesex County

Monmouth County

Morris County

Ocean County

Passaic County

Salem County

Somerset County

Sussex County

Union County

Warren County