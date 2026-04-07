New Mexico earthquake: Tremors felt in Carlsbad, Roswell, Artesia and Atoka
Moderate quake of M 4.3 recorded by USGS in New Mexico as Carlsbad, Roswell, Artesia and Atoka feel tremors.
A moderate earthquake struck parts of southeastern New Mexico, with tremors felt across cities including Carlsbad, Roswell, Artesia and Atoka, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
On Monday, April 6, at 2:01 p.m. local time, the quake occurred 14 miles from Artesia, New Mexico, in the United States. The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake, centred in Eddy County, was M 4.3. Eddy County is about 9 miles south of Atoka and 18.5 miles northwest of Carlsbad.
Residents across the region reported feeling brief shaking, but there were no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties.
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Where the tremors were felt?
The earthquake tremors were widely felt across southeastern New Mexico, including in Carlsbad, Roswell, Artesia and Atoka.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) initially reported that the tremor was powerful enough to be felt throughout the area.
The USGS reports that the earthquake may also have had a slight impact as far away as Alamogordo and Hobbs in New Mexico and El Paso and Odessa in Texas.
Residents took to social media to share their experiences, with many noting a sudden jolt followed by a few seconds of shaking.
A resident of Livingston Wheeler shared their experience on the EMSC platform, saying, “Was in the kitchen, everything started shaking in multiple directions. Big jolt, followed by smaller jolts. 30-40 seconds.”
Another resident from Carlsbad noted on EMSC, “I work in an express clinic inside a grocery store, and felt the building shake.”
Read more: Earthquake near California's San Jose, residents feel tremors
What caused the earthquake in New Mexico?
More than 3,000 earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or higher have been reported in the region since 2020, according to USGS statistics, indicating a recent spike in seismic activity in the West Texas and southeast New Mexico region.
According to the USGS, earthquakes in this region are often linked to both natural tectonic activity and human-induced factors such as wastewater injection from oil and gas production.
Eddy County lies within the Permian Basin, one of the most active oil-producing regions in the United States, where seismic activity has increased in recent years.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More