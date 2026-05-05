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New Syria protest conditions raise concern over freedoms

New Syria protest conditions raise concern over freedoms

Published on: May 05, 2026 12:05 am IST
AFP |
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Syrian authorities have announced new conditions for street protests, with an official telling AFP on Monday that the move was purely regulatory, despite concerns over restrictions on freedoms.

New Syria protest conditions raise concern over freedoms

It is the Islamist authorities' first such move since the ousting of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 following nearly 14 years of civil war that erupted with the longtime ruler's brutal repression of anti-government protests in 2011.

The interior ministry announcement last Sunday said the "right to demonstrate and gather peacefully" is guaranteed under Syria's transitional constitution, but must be exercised according to "legal conditions and mechanisms" to ensure security and public order.

It said a committee would decide on applications for demonstrations within five days of being lodged, with applicants having the right to appeal.

An interior ministry official told AFP on condition of anonymity on Monday that "the decision is purely regulatory and aims to protect demonstrators" from violence.

Protests have erupted in different parts of Syria since Assad's ouster over a variety of issues, including living conditions as well as political and rights issues, sometimes voicing criticism of the new authorities.

At times counter-protests have taken place, with clashes sometimes erupting.

Last month, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa sought to reassure his Emirati counterpart that Damascus wanted to maintain good relations with the United Arab Emirates, following a violent protest outside its embassy in Damascus.

mam/lg/jsa

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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