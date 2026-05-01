New video shows Cole Tomas Allen pacing halls, stopping at gym before storming Trump's press dinner | Watch

United States federal prosecutors on Thursday local time released a nearly six-minute video showing the moments before and during an alleged attempt to target US President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington.

US prosecutor releases video of armed man Cole Tomas Allen storming Donald Trump’s press dinner, checking out gym beforehand(X/@USAttyPirro)

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The video, shared by US attorney for the district of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, captures the suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, moving through the venue a day before the incident.

In the purported clip, he is seen pacing a hallway, briefly entering the hotel gym, and engaging in a conversation with what appears to be the facility's receptionist.

Suspect seen rushing through security

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{{^usCountry}} Footage from the night of the incident shows Allen emerging suddenly from a doorway and sprinting toward a security checkpoint equipped with magnetometers. Around a dozen federal officers appear caught off guard, with only one officer seen drawing his weapon before Allen reached them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Footage from the night of the incident shows Allen emerging suddenly from a doorway and sprinting toward a security checkpoint equipped with magnetometers. Around a dozen federal officers appear caught off guard, with only one officer seen drawing his weapon before Allen reached them. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to prosecutors, the video shows Allen running through the scanner and pointing a long gun at an officer, who then fired back five times. However, it remains unclear from the footage exactly when Allen’s weapon discharged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to prosecutors, the video shows Allen running through the scanner and pointing a long gun at an officer, who then fired back five times. However, it remains unclear from the footage exactly when Allen’s weapon discharged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video release comes amid lingering questions about how a Secret Service officer was injured during the confrontation. Prosecutors had earlier said the officer was struck in a bullet-resistant vest but had not confirmed whether Allen fired the shot. High-profile Washington event disturbed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video release comes amid lingering questions about how a Secret Service officer was injured during the confrontation. Prosecutors had earlier said the officer was struck in a bullet-resistant vest but had not confirmed whether Allen fired the shot. High-profile Washington event disturbed {{/usCountry}}

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The incident unfolded Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, where journalists, government officials and other high-profile guests had gathered for the annual dinner.

Allen was injured during the confrontation but was not shot. Authorities said the attack was stopped before the gunman could penetrate deeper into the secured venue.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran defended the security arrangements, stating the response was swift and effective. "The site was set up perfectly," Curran said.

He added that the suspect was intercepted within seconds at the outer perimeter of a multi-layered security setup. The distance between the checkpoint and the stage where Trump was seated was about 355 feet, with additional barriers and armed personnel in between.

Who is Cole Tomas Allen

The 31-year-old Allen is from Torrance, California. He has worked as a part-time tutor while also developing video games as an amateur.

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Allen appeared briefly in federal court on Thursday and agreed to remain in custody pending trial. He did not enter a plea.

Charged earlier this week, Allen faces counts including attempted assassination of the president and firearms offences, including discharging a weapon during a crime of violence. If convicted on the most serious charge, he could face life in prison.

In court filings, prosecutors said Allen took a photo of himself minutes before the incident while carrying an ammunition bag, a shoulder holster and a knife. Investigators also cited a message in which he referred to himself as a “Friendly Federal Assassin” and hinted at grievances related to Trump administration policies.

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