New York becomes first US state to freeze large data center construction over rising power costs and water use concerns

New York has become the first U.S. state to stop the construction of new large data centers. The state announced a one-year moratorium on Tuesday. The temporary ban is aimed at slowing the rapid growth of AI-related data centers. State leaders say these facilities use huge amounts of electricity and water, putting pressure on local communities.

New York became the first US state to freeze large data center construction (Pexel/Representative) (Pexel)

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Governor Kathy Hochul will sign an executive order to make the ban official. The order takes effect immediately after it is signed. The ban only applies to very large data centers. It covers new facilities that would use 50 megawatts or more of electricity, according to officials in the governor's office.

New York data center ban

For the next year, New York's Department of Environmental Conservation will stop issuing new discretionary permits for these large projects. Projects that have already completed the required permit process will not be affected. The pause is not permanent. During the moratorium, the state will create new environmental rules for future data centers before allowing new projects to move ahead.

Governor Hochul said she is acting because large data centers could increase electricity bills, use up natural resources and create uncertainty for New Yorkers. She made the statement while announcing the order, according to Reuters. The governor has also said she wants to remove sales tax exemptions for large data centers. According to Hochul, this will be part of a broader effort to regulate the industry.

Power and water use

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{{^usCountry}} State officials will prepare a Generic Environmental Impact Statement during the pause. This study will examine how data centers affect electricity demand, water use, the environment and nearby communities. The construction freeze will end only after New York finalizes these new standards. According to Hochul's office, future projects will then have to follow the new rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State officials will prepare a Generic Environmental Impact Statement during the pause. This study will examine how data centers affect electricity demand, water use, the environment and nearby communities. The construction freeze will end only after New York finalizes these new standards. According to Hochul's office, future projects will then have to follow the new rules. {{/usCountry}}

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The move puts New York at the center of a growing national debate over AI infrastructure. Many states are trying to balance AI growth with concerns about power grids, utility costs and environmental impacts. Across the United States, lawmakers in dozens of states are considering new rules for data centers. However, New York is the first state to actually approve a statewide construction freeze.

New data center rules

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The New York Legislature passed a separate bill last month to regulate data centers. That bill covers facilities using more than 20 megawatts of electricity, making it broader than the governor's executive order. That bill has not yet reached Governor Hochul's desk for approval. Her office said the legislation is complex and needs more work with lawmakers. Instead of waiting for the bill, Hochul chose to use an executive order. This allows the restrictions to begin immediately, according to AP.

Large technology companies have not publicly responded to New York's decision. Reuters said Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Oracle, Digital Realty, Equinix and NTT Data did not immediately comment. Data centers are expanding quickly because they support artificial intelligence services. These buildings contain thousands of computer servers that need huge amounts of electricity and constant cooling with water.

AI data centers

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Critics say this rapid growth is putting pressure on electricity grids and increasing power bills in many parts of the country. This has led to growing public and political opposition. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only one in three Americans support the fast pace of data center construction. Most people also said they would oppose building one in their own community.

Supporters of data centers disagree with the moratorium. They argue that blocking new projects could reduce local jobs and weaken America's position against China in the global AI race. Maine nearly introduced a similar statewide freeze earlier this year. However, Governor Janet Mills vetoed the proposal because it would have blocked a planned data center in a town needing new economic development.

Electricity costs concern

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Although several states have discussed similar bans, none has approved a statewide moratorium until now. Some local counties and cities have introduced temporary restrictions on their own. New York's power grid is already facing growing demand. As of May, projects including data centers were waiting to connect more than 12 gigawatts of electricity demand to the state's grid, according to the New York Independent System Operator.

For comparison, one gigawatt can supply electricity to around 750,000 homes. This shows how much power large data centers may require. New York already has some of the highest household electricity prices in the United States. Reuters said the state has the eighth-highest residential electricity prices in the country, based on U.S. Energy Department data.

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New York has not attracted as many giant data centers as states like Virginia or Texas. High land prices and limited electricity supply have made expansion more difficult. The state currently has more than 130 data centers. By comparison, Virginia has more than 600 and Texas has around 500, according to a Data Center Map cited by Reuters. The issue could also become politically important. AP reported that Hochul's decision comes as New York prepares for statewide elections, with Democrats trying to address concerns over rising utility costs and household expenses.

Hochul has recently softened some of New York's climate goals because of rising energy costs. AP said the governor cited affordability concerns for consumers. Her Republican challenger, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, opposes a statewide ban. He says local governments should decide whether to approve data center projects if they bring enough economic benefits.