NYC fire today: Massive plume of smoke over Manhattan, Jersey City; scary videos emerge - Watch

A massive plume of smoke was seen near Manhattan and Jersey City area on Sunday. Locals posted photos on social media, warning others about a fire in New York City. The FDNY is yet to make an official statement.

A massive fire was reported in New York City, near Manhattan, on Sunday(Unsplash)

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“Bad fire in Belleville NJ which us just west of Manhattan,” one local posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Belleville fire update

This comes after fast-moving commercial fire in Belleville continued to intensify Sunday night after emergency crews upgraded the incident to a ninth alarm. The fire erupted at a warehouse property on Cortlandt Street between Holmes Street and Joralemon Street, sending massive black smoke clouds across neighboring communities in Essex County.

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{{^usCountry}} As flames tore through the two-story brick commercial structure, firefighters were reportedly ordered away from portions of the building due to fears of an imminent collapse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As flames tore through the two-story brick commercial structure, firefighters were reportedly ordered away from portions of the building due to fears of an imminent collapse. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ladder truck crews were evacuated while officials shifted into defensive firefighting operations as flames pushed through the roof and spread toward nearby buildings. Emergency responders also encountered water supply problems during the height of the operation, further complicating containment efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ladder truck crews were evacuated while officials shifted into defensive firefighting operations as flames pushed through the roof and spread toward nearby buildings. Emergency responders also encountered water supply problems during the height of the operation, further complicating containment efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities later established a collapse zone around the warehouse and warned all personnel to remain clear of dangerous sections of the structure. Smoke spreads across surrounding New Jersey towns {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities later established a collapse zone around the warehouse and warned all personnel to remain clear of dangerous sections of the structure. Smoke spreads across surrounding New Jersey towns {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The fire generated smoke visible across multiple parts of northern New Jersey, with residents reporting haze and smoke odors miles away from the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire generated smoke visible across multiple parts of northern New Jersey, with residents reporting haze and smoke odors miles away from the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials in neighboring communities, including Lyndhurst and North Arlington, urged residents to shut windows and remain indoors because of air quality concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials in neighboring communities, including Lyndhurst and North Arlington, urged residents to shut windows and remain indoors because of air quality concerns. {{/usCountry}}

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Belleville Mayor Michael Melham declared a state of emergency as multiple agencies from across Essex County converged on the scene to assist.

"Due to strong winds, the fire has spread to multiple warehouses and has caused additional structure fires several blocks away," Melham posted during the emergency response.

The mayor also warned residents to avoid the area while emergency crews continued operations.

"This is an active emergency, residents and pedestrians need to stay clear," Melham wrote.

Officials ask public to avoid Cortlandt Street area

Belleville Councilman Frank Velez III also issued a public warning as crews battled the expanding blaze.

"First responders are currently on scene at a large fire on Cortlandt Street between Holmes and Joralemon, including mutual aid from neighboring communities," Velez wrote on Facebook.

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He added, “Please avoid the area and allow our first responders to safely manage the situation.”

NBC New York reported the blaze was burning through a warehouse complex near Joralemon Street while police agencies monitored drifting smoke conditions.

Fire reportedly spread to nearby structures

According to multiple local reports, embers from the main warehouse fire may have ignited secondary fires blocks away from the original scene. Some emergency updates identified an additional fire on Stephens Street believed to have been caused by airborne embers.

Fire departments from Newark, Nutley, North Caldwell, and several other surrounding municipalities joined the response effort as the situation escalated through multiple alarm levels.

As of the latest updates, no major civilian injuries had been officially confirmed, though emergency operations remained active late into the night.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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