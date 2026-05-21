New York City flash flood: Videos from Bushwick show Wilson Avenue under water amid storm; watch

A flash flood induced by a storm earlier on Wednesday in New York City sent multiple areas under water. The severe weather on the East Coast led to the National Weather Service placing the city of New York City under an emergency.

People lay out in the sun in front of the New York City skyline on May 20.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

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In an update, the NYC Emergency Management said, "As thunderstorms move across the city, New Yorkers should stay alert and take precautions now.

Call 911 if you are in immediate danger, trapped by rising water, or see a life-threatening situation.

"If you hear thunder, go inside. Damaging winds are the primary hazard we are."

Amid that, videos from Brooklyn surfaced which showed the crossing of the Wilson Avenue and Stockholm Street completely underwater as pedestrians struggled to navigate the area.

Here's the video:

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{{^usCountry}} Another frustrated New York City resident shared video of water in her basement rental after the rain and thunderstorm earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another frustrated New York City resident shared video of water in her basement rental after the rain and thunderstorm earlier. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The user wrote: "There are thunderstorms and heavy rain, and I got home and noticed my basement is flooded. Landlord was too cheap to get help, left me dealing with it alone. I finally yelled at her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The user wrote: "There are thunderstorms and heavy rain, and I got home and noticed my basement is flooded. Landlord was too cheap to get help, left me dealing with it alone. I finally yelled at her. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Now I'm stuck upstairs waiting for her handyman while she sits here. Can't go to work tomorrow, and she never reimburses for damages. What a life in NYC rentals.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Now I'm stuck upstairs waiting for her handyman while she sits here. Can't go to work tomorrow, and she never reimburses for damages. What a life in NYC rentals.” {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, another NYC residents shared videos of flooding from the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, eastbound heading towards Queens at Exit 28.

Multiple New York Areas Under Alert

The NWS issued multiple weather warnings and special weather statements across parts of Long Island and New York City on Wednesday evening. Alerts remained in effect for Hampton Bays, Riverhead and Springs until 9:15pm, while separate warnings covering Brentwood, Coram and Commack were active until 8:45pm. Another alert also included Coram, Shirley and Holbrook through the same time period.

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A special weather statement was issued for Queens, Brentwood and Hempstead until 8:15pm. Officials warned residents to remain alert as thunderstorms brought heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerous driving conditions to several communities.

Also read: Atlanta under flash flood warning: Scary videos show cars stuck on highway as water rises

Multiple Road Closures Reported

New York City Emergency Management announced multiple road closures. Officials warned drivers to expect heavy traffic delays and emergency response activity near Fulton Street and Hale Avenue in Brooklyn.

Several major highways in Queens were also shut down because of flooding conditions. Authorities said the Long Island Expressway was closed in both directions at the Cross Island Parkway, while the eastbound Grand Central Parkway was shut approaching the Van Wyck Expressway.

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In addition, the Van Wyck Expressway was closed in both directions near Jewel Avenue.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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