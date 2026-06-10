NY Fed survey flags alarming financial trend among Americans despite ‘unchanged’ inflation outlook

Americans are feeling more financially negative than they have in the last four years, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey of Consumer Expectations.

US financial fear hits 4-year high as debt worries rise (Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

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The report, based on a monthly survey done between May 1 and May 31, shows that 13.3% of households said they are “much worse off” financially compared to one year ago. This number is more than 2% higher than the previous month and is the highest level since July 2022.

Financial pessimism rises in US

Around 36% of Americans believe their financial situation will get worse in the next year. Less than 23% of people expect their situation to improve, which is the lowest optimism level since October 2022, as per the survey. Even with this negative mood, fewer people now expect unemployment to rise compared to earlier months. People are also slightly less worried about rising gas prices and medical costs.

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{{^usCountry}} More than 1 in 8 Americans are worried they may not be able to pay their minimum debt in the next 90 days. This financial stress is mostly seen in households earning under $100,000 a year. The report says rising energy costs linked to conflict in the Middle East are pushing inflation higher. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than 1 in 8 Americans are worried they may not be able to pay their minimum debt in the next 90 days. This financial stress is mostly seen in households earning under $100,000 a year. The report says rising energy costs linked to conflict in the Middle East are pushing inflation higher. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Social Security COLA 2027: Key Medicare and payment changes expected in October update Job outlook {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Social Security COLA 2027: Key Medicare and payment changes expected in October update Job outlook {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Job expectations have also weakened, with more people expecting layoffs and fewer people expecting to find jobs easily. Expectations about future credit access, personal finances, and loan repayments have all become worse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Job expectations have also weakened, with more people expecting layoffs and fewer people expecting to find jobs easily. Expectations about future credit access, personal finances, and loan repayments have all become worse. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, there is some positive data from the labor market overall. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 172,000 new jobs were added last month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, there is some positive data from the labor market overall. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 172,000 new jobs were added last month. {{/usCountry}}

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The unemployment rate stayed steady at 4.3% during the same period. Inflation expectations for the short term eased slightly to 3.5%. Expected home price growth rose to 3.5%, which is the highest since July 2022. People now expect food and rent costs to go up more, but expect gas, medical care, and college costs to rise less than before, as stated by The Sun report. Confidence in finding a new job after being laid off has dropped to the lowest level since December 2025.

Credit stress, debt risk and Fed outlook

Households also expect it will be harder to get credit in the coming year. The chance of missing a debt payment has increased to 12.6%. Views about both current and future personal finances have fallen to the weakest level since October 2022.

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Lindsay Rosner from Goldman Sachs Asset Management said the Fed is not very worried about the job market right now, The Sun reported. She said the Fed is mainly focused on inflation and that future decisions depend on how long the conflict continues. For now, the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates unchanged, meaning “HOLD”, she added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Durva More ...Read More Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter. Read Less

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