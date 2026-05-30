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Newark ICE protests: Police deploy tear gas as demonstrators clash with authorities outside Delaney Hall

New Jersey police used tear gas to disperse protests outside Delaney Hall ICE detention facility amid allegations of poor conditions for detainees. 

Published on: May 30, 2026 09:50 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Police in New Jersey used tear gas and moved to disperse demonstrators gathered outside an immigration detention facility in Newark as protests over alleged conditions inside the center intensified.

Police push into the crowd to disperse people outside the Delaney Hall detention center on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey.(AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

The confrontation took place at Delaney Hall, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility that has been the focus of demonstrations for nearly a week. Protesters, activists and advocacy groups have accused the facility of poor treatment of detainees, while federal authorities and the center's operator have rejected those claims.

According to The Mirror US, tensions escalated Friday as state police, ICE officers and protesters clashed outside the facility, prompting officials to intervene and establish a designated area for demonstrations.

The latest unrest comes amid growing scrutiny of conditions at immigration detention centers and follows a series of protests that have already resulted in multiple arrests.

Also Read: Texas police use tear gas on protesters demanding release of 5-year-old from detention center

Authorities move to clear protest area

"It has grown unsafe, and that's completely unacceptable," Sherrill said. "We need to take this opportunity to lower the temperature."

According to reports, more than a dozen people have been arrested since the protests began roughly a week ago.

Also Read: Protests, tear gas, chaos in Minneapolis over another shooting by US federal agents. What is happening?

Claims over detention center conditions

The demonstrations have largely been driven by allegations regarding conditions inside Delaney Hall. Protesters and advocacy groups claim detainees have faced inadequate food, poor sanitation, limited healthcare access and barriers to legal assistance.

Some activists have alleged that food served at the facility contained worms and that basic needs were not being adequately addressed.

The Department of Homeland Security and GEO Group, the private contractor that operates Delaney Hall, have denied the accusations.

While authorities say the area outside the detention center has been cleared for now, the dispute over conditions inside the facility continues, and further demonstrations could follow in the coming days.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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