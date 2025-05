NFL 2025 schedule: Here's a week-by-week schedule for all 32 teams, including bye weeks

The 2025 NFL schedule is being released in parts, with networks announcing their spots one after the other. The Dallas Cowboys will visit the Philadelphia Eagles for the season opener on September 4. The Kansas City Chiefs and Cowboys will feature in the much-anticipated Thanksgiving game. Some international games, to be played in London, Berlin, Brazil and Madrid, have also been announced. NFL schedule is being released on Wednesday(AP)

The complete NFL schedule will be out on Wednesday at 8 PM ET. We have compiled a week-by-week schedule for all teams, based on leaks that are doing the rounds on social media. This is not the confirmed schedule.

Week 1: September 4-8, 2025

Thursday, September 4: Cowboys @ Eagles (Kickoff Game, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Friday, September 5: Chiefs @ Chargers (São Paulo, Brazil, Corinthians Arena, 8:15 PM ET, TBD)

Sunday, September 7:

Giants @ Commanders (4:25 PM ET, TBD)

Lions @ Packers (4:25 PM ET, TBD)

Vikings @ Bears (MNF, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN)

Cardinals @ Bills (TBD)

Patriots @ Bengals (TBD)

Titans @ Browns (TBD)

Jaguars @ Dolphins (TBD)

Panthers @ Saints (TBD)

Steelers @ Falcons (TBD)

Colts @ Texans (TBD)

Ravens @ Buccaneers (TBD)

Raiders @ Broncos (TBD)

Rams @ 49ers (SNF, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Jets @ Seahawks (TBD)

Week 2: September 11-15, 2025

Thursday, September 11: Commanders @ Packers (TNF, 8:15 PM ET, Prime Video)

Sunday, September 14:

Giants @ Cowboys (4:25 PM ET, TBD)

Vikings @ Falcons (SNF, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Panthers @ Cardinals (TBD)

Bills @ Dolphins (TBD)

Browns @ Jaguars (TBD)

Bengals @ Chiefs (TBD)

Saints @ Colts (TBD)

Steelers @ Broncos (TBD)

Texans @ Patriots (TBD)

Ravens @ Titans (TBD)

49ers @ Jets (TBD)

Seahawks @ Rams (TBD)

Bears @ Raiders (TBD)

Chargers @ Eagles (TBD)

Buccaneers @ Lions (TBD)

Week 3: September 18-22, 2025

Thursday, September 18: Dolphins @ Bills (TNF, 8:15 PM ET, Prime Video)

Sunday, September 21:

Giants @ Chiefs (SNF, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Vikings @ Bengals (TBD)

Panthers @ Falcons (TBD)

Commanders @ Browns (TBD)

Eagles @ Saints (TBD)

Chargers @ Steelers (TBD)

Broncos @ Buccaneers (TBD)

Packers @ Titans (TBD)

Lions @ Cardinals (TBD)

Ravens @ Cowboys (TBD)

49ers @ Rams (TBD)

Chiefs @ Colts (TBD)

Bears @ Jets (TBD)

Texans @ Vikings (TBD)

Raiders @ Patriots (TBD)

Week 4: September 25-29, 2025

Sunday, September 28: Vikings @ Steelers (Dublin, Ireland, Aviva Stadium, 9:30 AM ET, TBD)

Sunday, September 28:

Giants @ Chargers (TBD)

Commanders @ Buccaneers (TBD)

Panthers @ Patriots (TBD)

Cowboys @ Jets (TBD)

Eagles @ Falcons (TBD)

Jaguars @ Texans (TBD)

Colts @ Titans (TBD)

Steelers @ Cardinals (TBD)

Chiefs @ Ravens (TBD)

Rams @ Bears (TBD)

Bills @ 49ers (TBD)

Dolphins @ Seahawks (TBD)

Lions @ Raiders (TBD)

Broncos @ Saints (TBD)

Byes: TBD (likely 4-6 teams, e.g., Patriots, Browns, Titans, based on scheduling gaps)

Week 5: October 2-6, 2025

Sunday, October 5: Vikings @ Browns (London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 9:30 AM ET, TBD)

Sunday, October 5:

Giants @ Saints (TBD)

Commanders @ Falcons (TBD)

Panthers @ Dolphins (TBD)

Broncos @ Rams (TBD)

Jets @ Steelers (TBD)

Ravens @ Bengals (TBD)

Bills @ Texans (TBD)

Colts @ Jaguars (TBD)

Cardinals @ 49ers (TBD)

Packers @ Seahawks (TBD)

Cowboys @ Lions (TBD)

Eagles @ Bears (TBD)

Chiefs @ Buccaneers (TBD)

Raiders @ Chargers (TBD)

Patriots @ Dolphins (TBD)

Byes: TBD (e.g., Saints, Titans, possibly based on Week 4 gaps)

Week 6: October 9-13, 2025

Thursday, October 9: Eagles @ Giants (TNF, 8:15 PM ET, Prime Video)

Monday, October 13: Bears @ Commanders (MNF, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN)

Sunday, October 12: Broncos @ Jets (London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 9:30 AM ET, NFL Network)

Sunday, October 12:

Panthers @ Cowboys (TBD)

Browns @ Eagles (TBD)

Jaguars @ Bills (TBD)

Texans @ Patriots (TBD)

Colts @ Titans (TBD)

Steelers @ Raiders (TBD)

Chargers @ Chiefs (TBD)

Falcons @ Saints (TBD)

Lions @ 49ers (TBD)

Packers @ Ravens (TBD)

Cardinals @ Seahawks (TBD)

Buccaneers @ Dolphins (TBD)

Byes: Vikings (confirmed)

Week 7: October 16-20, 2025

Sunday, October 19: Rams @ Jaguars (London, UK, Wembley Stadium, 9:30 AM ET, TBD)

Sunday, October 19:

Giants @ Broncos (TBD)

Vikings @ Eagles (TBD)

Commanders @ Saints (TBD)

Panthers @ Jets (TBD)

Patriots @ Bills (TBD)

Titans @ Browns (TBD)

Bengals @ Colts (TBD)

Ravens @ Steelers (TBD)

Chiefs @ 49ers (TBD)

Cardinals @ Chargers (TBD)

Packers @ Bears (TBD)

Lions @ Texans (TBD)

Seahawks @ Falcons (TBD)

Dolphins @ Raiders (TBD)

Cowboys @ Buccaneers (TBD)

Week 8: October 23-27, 2025

Thursday, October 23: Vikings @ Chargers (TNF, 8:15 PM ET, Prime Video)

Sunday, October 26:

Giants @ Eagles (TBD)

Commanders @ Jets (TBD)

Panthers @ Bills (TBD)

Colts @ Patriots (TBD)

Jaguars @ Steelers (TBD)

Bengals @ Browns (TBD)

Texans @ Chiefs (TBD)

Ravens @ Titans (TBD)

Lions @ Saints (TBD)

Packers @ Cardinals (TBD)

49ers @ Seahawks (TBD)

Bears @ Cowboys (TBD)

Raiders @ Buccaneers (TBD)

Chargers @ Dolphins (TBD)

Falcons @ Rams (TBD)

Byes: TBD (e.g., Broncos, possibly based on international game recovery)

Week 9: October 30-November 3, 2025

Sunday, November 2:

Giants @ 49ers (TBD)

Vikings @ Lions (TBD)

Commanders @ Seahawks (SNF, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Panthers @ Packers (TBD)

Dolphins @ Bills (TBD)

Saints @ Browns (TBD)

Ravens @ Bengals (TBD)

Jaguars @ Eagles (TBD)

Colts @ Texans (TBD)

Titans @ Steelers (TBD)

Patriots @ Cardinals (TBD)

Jets @ Chiefs (TBD)

Bears @ 49ers (TBD)

Rams @ Raiders (TBD)

Cowboys @ Falcons (TBD)

Chargers @ Buccaneers (TBD)

Byes: TBD (e.g., Giants, per @obvlon's implied scheduling gap)

Week 10: November 6-10, 2025

Sunday, November 9: Falcons @ Colts (Berlin, Germany, Allianz Arena, 9:30 AM ET, TBD)

Sunday, November 9:

Giants @ Bears (TBD)

Vikings @ Ravens (TBD)

Commanders @ Patriots (TBD)

Panthers @ Saints (TBD)

Bills @ Jets (TBD)

Steelers @ Browns (TBD)

Titans @ Chiefs (TBD)

49ers @ Buccaneers (TBD)

Texans @ Lions (TBD)

Rams @ Dolphins (TBD)

Eagles @ Cowboys (TBD)

Seahawks @ Cardinals (TBD)

Packers @ Raiders (TBD)

Chargers @ Bengals (TBD)

Week 11: November 13-17, 2025

Sunday, November 16: Commanders @ Dolphins (Madrid, Spain, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, 9:30 AM ET, TBD)

Sunday, November 16:

Giants @ Packers (TBD)

Vikings @ Bears (TBD)

Panthers @ Falcons (TBD)

Browns @ Saints (TBD)

Bengals @ Steelers (TBD)

Bills @ Colts (TBD)

Titans @ Jaguars (TBD)

Patriots @ Ravens (TBD)

Jets @ Texans (TBD)

Lions @ Rams (TBD)

Cardinals @ 49ers (TBD)

Seahawks @ Chiefs (TBD)

Raiders @ Cowboys (TBD)

Eagles @ Chargers (TBD)

Week 12: November 20-24, 2025

Sunday, November 23:

Giants @ Lions (TBD)

Vikings @ Packers (TBD)

Commanders @ Giants (TBD)

Panthers @ 49ers (TBD)

Chiefs @ Bills (TBD)

Colts @ Patriots (TBD)

Browns @ Steelers (TBD)

Titans @ Texans (TBD)

Jaguars @ Ravens (TBD)

Saints @ Jets (TBD)

Falcons @ Buccaneers (TBD)

Rams @ Cardinals (TBD)

49ers @ Seahawks (TBD)

Raiders @ Chargers (TBD)

Cowboys @ Eagles (TBD)

Byes: TBD (e.g., Dolphins, per international game recovery)

Week 13: November 27-December 1, 2025

Thursday, November 27 (Thanksgiving):

Lions vs. TBD (12:30 PM ET, TBD)

Chiefs @ Cowboys (4:30 PM ET, CBS)

TBD vs. TBD (8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Sunday, November 30:

Giants @ Broncos (SNF, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Vikings @ Seahawks (TBD)

Panthers @ Rams (TBD)

Eagles @ Ravens (TBD)

Cardinals @ Bills (TBD)

Steelers @ Bengals (TBD)

Colts @ Browns (TBD)

Jaguars @ Titans (TBD)

Buccaneers @ Saints (TBD)

Jets @ Dolphins (TBD)

Patriots @ 49ers (TBD)

Texans @ Raiders (TBD)

Chargers @ Falcons (TBD)

Bears @ Packers (TBD)

Byes: TBD (e.g., Commanders, per scheduling gaps)

Week 14: December 4-8, 2025

Sunday, December 7:

Giants @ TBD (TBD)

Vikings @ TBD (TBD)

Commanders @ Eagles (Saturday, TBD)

Panthers @ BYE

Cowboys @ Cardinals (TBD)

Bills @ Patriots (TBD)

Browns @ Ravens (TBD)

Steelers @ Chiefs (TBD)

Texans @ Jaguars (TBD)

Titans @ Colts (TBD)

Saints @ Falcons (TBD)

Dolphins @ Buccaneers (TBD)

Jets @ 49ers (TBD)

Rams @ Seahawks (TBD)

Chargers @ Bears (TBD)

Raiders @ Lions (TBD)

Byes: Panthers (confirmed), TBD (e.g., Giants, per @obvlon)

Week 15: December 11-15, 2025

Sunday, December 14:

Giants @ Commanders (TBD)

Vikings @ Saints (TBD)

Panthers @ Buccaneers (TBD)

Raiders @ TBD (TBD)

Chiefs @ Browns (TBD)

Bills @ Ravens (TBD)

Dolphins @ Colts (TBD)

Patriots @ Steelers (TBD)

Texans @ Titans (TBD)

Jaguars @ Jets (TBD)

Falcons @ 49ers (TBD)

Saints @ Rams (TBD)

Seahawks @ Bears (TBD)

Cardinals @ Eagles (TBD)

Chargers @ Lions (TBD)

Byes: TBD (e.g., Cowboys, per scheduling gaps)

Week 16: December 18-22, 2025

Saturday, December 20:

Eagles @ Commanders (TBD)

Packers @ Bears (TBD)

Sunday, December 21:

Giants @ Eagles (TBD)

Panthers @ Saints (TBD)

Cowboys @ Colts (TBD)

Bills @ Steelers (TBD)

Browns @ Bengals (TBD)

Titans @ Patriots (TBD)

Jaguars @ Chiefs (TBD)

Texans @ Buccaneers (TBD)

Falcons @ Jets (TBD)

Rams @ 49ers (TBD)

Seahawks @ Raiders (TBD)

Cardinals @ Chargers (TBD)

Lions @ Dolphins (TBD)

Week 17: December 25-29, 2025

Thursday, December 25 (Christmas):

Broncos @ Chiefs (8:15 PM ET, Prime Video)

TBD vs. TBD (TBD)

TBD vs. TBD (TBD)

Sunday, December 28:

Giants @ Cowboys (TBD)

Commanders @ Cowboys (TBD)

Panthers @ Seahawks (TBD)

Ravens @ Jets (TBD)

Steelers @ Texans (TBD)

Colts @ Jaguars (TBD)

Titans @ Browns (TBD)

Saints @ Eagles (TBD)

Falcons @ Cardinals (TBD)

49ers @ Lions (TBD)

Rams @ Chargers (TBD)

Bears @ Bills (TBD)

Raiders @ 49ers (TBD)

Buccaneers @ Packers (TBD)

Week 18: January 3-4, 2026

Sunday, January 4:

Giants @ TBD (TBD)

Panthers @ Buccaneers (TBD)

Commanders @ TBD (TBD)

Cowboys @ Giants (TBD)

Eagles @ Falcons (TBD)

Bills @ Dolphins (TBD)

Patriots @ Jets (TBD)

Browns @ Steelers (TBD)

Bengals @ Ravens (TBD)

Texans @ Colts (TBD)

Jaguars @ Titans (TBD)

Saints @ Panthers (TBD)

Chiefs @ Raiders (TBD)

Chargers @ Broncos (TBD)

49ers @ Cardinals (TBD)

Seahawks @ Rams (TBD)

Packers @ Lions (TBD)

Byes: None (Week 18 has no byes)

International Games:

Week 1: Chiefs @ Chargers (São Paulo)

Week 4: Vikings @ Steelers (Dublin)

Week 5: Vikings @ Browns (London, Tottenham)

Week 6: Broncos @ Jets (London, Tottenham)

Week 7: Rams @ Jaguars (London, Wembley)

Week 10: Falcons @ Colts (Berlin)

Week 11: Commanders @ Dolphins (Madrid)