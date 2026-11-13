NFL Quarterback Sam Hartman to lead 30th season of The Bachelor: ‘Excited but also very nervous’

NFL quarterback Sam Hartman is set to take center stage in the upcoming 30th season of ABC’s hit reality dating series The Bachelor, the network revealed on November 13.

ABC announced that NFL quarterback Sam Hartman will star in the upcoming season of The Bachelor. Hartman said he initially hesitated, but is now excited—and nervous—about finding lasting love. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

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The network described the 27-year-old athlete as someone who is ready to find lasting love. "The 27-year-old pro athlete is ready to find his forever teammate," ABC's news release said. “With the same leadership and heart that won over fans on the field, Hartman will begin handing out roses as he searches for love.”

Hartman says he's ‘excited but also very nervous’

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During an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America on Nov. 13, Hartman opened up about his initial reaction to the idea of becoming the franchise’s next Bachelor. Reflecting on his hesitation, he admitted, "Honestly, at first, I was like no way … the connotation of it, I was like, I don't know."

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"I’m excited but also very nervous," he continued. "I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. 30 is going to be pretty tough. My teammates were there giving me some advice on the plane ride back, so probably not gonna listen to anybody on that."

When and where to watch 30th Season of The Bachelor?

Hartman’s journey to find his perfect match will premiere on Sunday, March 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Viewers in the U.S. can also stream the episode the following day on Hulu, as well as on Hulu on Disney+ for subscribers with a bundle plan.

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The upcoming season marks the franchise’s 30th installment, following a break during the 2025-26 season. The show is also making a scheduling change, moving to Sunday nights after airing on Mondays throughout its run. For the past 18 seasons, the reality dating series had traditionally premiered in January before its latest return to a late midseason debut.

The Bachelor is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, part of Warner Bros. Television Group. Scott Teti, Jason Ehrlich and Andy Frank serve as executive producers.

Who is Sam Hartman?

Hartman entered the NFL in 2024 after completing his final season of college football with Notre Dame in 2023. Although he went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, he secured a professional opportunity by signing with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent.

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Since joining Washington, the 27-year-old quarterback has primarily been part of the team's practice squad and is yet to make his regular-season debut. For the 2026 campaign, Hartman is listed fourth on the Commanders' quarterback depth chart, behind starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, veteran backup Marcus Mariota and rookie Athan Kaliakmanis, who holds the third-string position.