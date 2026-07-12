No marriage, no kids: Lindsey Graham's remarks on ‘bachelorhood’ resurface after his death

Lindsey Graham, a US senator and notable supporter of Donald Trump, has passed away. The 71-year-old, who served as a Republican representative for South Carolina, died on Saturday due to "a brief and sudden illness," according to his office.

Senator Lindsey Graham, aged 71, died following a brief illness. His life was marked by personal loss and his advocacy for single individuals, asserting that not being married does not define one's character or capability, as he often shared in public discussions. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

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Graham, who remained single throughout his life, once boldly said, “it's okay to be single.” He also stated that being single does not make him "defective."

Lindsey Graham was known for singlehood

According to his friends, Graham's single status was largely attributed to his complex family circumstances. While attending the University of South Carolina, he experienced the loss of both parents within a span of 15 months. At that time, his sister, Darline, was just 13 years old. Graham became her legal guardian when he joined the Air Force in 1982, ensuring she could access medical benefits.

Also Read: Lindsey Graham family and net worth: How rich was South Carolina Senator?

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{{^usCountry}} “I’ve been close once early on, [as I was] taking care of my sister,” Graham had stated when asked why he never got married, as per Politico. “It’s something I really don’t know the answer to, other than I think it’s OK. At the end of the day, there’s nothing wrong about not being married. Having a marriage and a good family and children is a blessing. But I don’t think I’m a defective person by any means.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’ve been close once early on, [as I was] taking care of my sister,” Graham had stated when asked why he never got married, as per Politico. “It’s something I really don’t know the answer to, other than I think it’s OK. At the end of the day, there’s nothing wrong about not being married. Having a marriage and a good family and children is a blessing. But I don’t think I’m a defective person by any means.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added: “I don’t think there’s anything in the Constitution that says single people need not apply for president. And if it bothers some people, then they won’t vote for me. I offer what I offer.”

Did Lindsey Graham date ‘some attractive women’?

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Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), who was Graham's closest friend in the Senate, once disclosed, "I know he’s dated some attractive women from time to time, but I’ve never seen him get real serious.”

“I’ve often told Lindsey that he couldn’t find anybody that loves him as much as he does," he added with a big laugh.

While opening about “bachelorhood” on Face the Nation, he said, “I am single, like many other people. If you’ve got a good marriage, God bless you. If you’re single, there’s nothing wrong with you ... The last time I checked, there was nothing in the Constitution or at the White House that said, “Single people need not apply.” I’m going to be a ready-to-go Commander-in-Chief, protect everybody, single people included.”

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Earlier, the Fix blog from The Washington Post highlighted that Graham was not the only one who was single – he was among over 100 million Americans aged 18 and above who are unmarried. The U.S. Census reports that unmarried people make up 44 percent of the total U.S. population aged 18 and older.