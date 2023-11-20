No turkey for Trump: Former President playfully grumbles about empty plate in Texas Thanksgiving fete

Former President Donald Trump recently visited Texas, where he joined Republican Governor Greg Abbott in a Thanksgiving luncheon to express gratitude to law enforcement and Border Patrol officers stationed at the Southern Border during the holiday. Trump shared his experience on his social media platform Truth Social, stating, "It was my Great Honor to serve Thanksgiving meals to law enforcement and troops."

Trump Joins Governor Abbott in Thanksgiving luncheon at Southern border.(AP)

In a clip posted on Truth Social, Trump can be seen serving meals to Texas National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers. He expressed appreciation, saying, "On behalf of all Americans, THANK YOU for your service and dedication." Trump later shared his enjoyment of the luncheon, noting that he appreciates Border Patrol officers "even more."

However, in a lighthearted moment, a video captured Trump jokingly complaining that there was no food left for him after serving the officers. "The food looked very good. I wanted to have some, but they didn't have any for me. That's not good. That's my kind of food too," he quipped.

Following the luncheon, Governor Abbott officially endorsed Trump's run for president in 2024, emphasizing the need for a leader who will secure the border and restore law and order. Abbott praised Trump's efforts at the U.S.-Mexico border, including the construction of a wall and the implementation of Title 42.

"We need Donald J. Trump back as our president of the United States of America," Abbott declared in his endorsement speech, highlighting Trump's commitment to border security and his unparalleled impact in addressing the challenges at the border.

As of November 19, Trump holds a significant lead in the GOP race, with 59.2 percent of the Republican primary vote according to FiveThirtyEight. The endorsement from Governor Abbott further solidifies Trump's position as the front-runner as the Republican primaries approach.