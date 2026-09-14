NOAA winter weather forecast map: Which US states could see more rain and snow this year?

Winter 2026-27 could bring a mix of warmer temperatures, more rain and changing snow patterns across the United States. NOAA’s latest weather maps are giving an early look at what different parts of the country could experience from December through February.

NOAA's new maps for December to February

NOAA winter weather forecast map (NOAA)

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The NOAA Climate Prediction Center released new maps showing what temperatures and rain may look like from December 2026 through February 2027, as per Newsweek.

The temperature map shows that much of the US could have warmer-than-normal weather this winter. This includes the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Plains, Midwest and Northeast. The strongest signal for warmer weather is in the northern part of the country.

Much of the southern US could also see warmer temperatures, but the forecast is less clear for California and the Southwest. Along the Gulf Coast, including Florida, temperatures are more likely to stay near normal.

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{{^usCountry}} The precipitation map shows that Southern California, the Southwest, southern Plains and Gulf Coast could see more rain than usual. Wetter conditions are also expected in Florida and parts of the East Coast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The precipitation map shows that Southern California, the Southwest, southern Plains and Gulf Coast could see more rain than usual. Wetter conditions are also expected in Florida and parts of the East Coast. {{/usCountry}}

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Parts of the Northwest, northern Rockies and areas near the Great Lakes could be drier than normal. Much of the central and northern US is listed under "equal chances," meaning forecasters do not see a clear sign of wetter, drier or near-normal conditions.

You can check the maps here.

Also read: Could Super El Niño make food more expensive worldwide? Global supply shock explained

Where the snow could fall

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As per the winter outlook from OpenSnow, some of the best chances for above-average snowfall this year are in the Southwest and southern Rockies. States like California, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and parts of Colorado stand out, with California's Central Sierra region showing the clearest signs of a snowier-than-normal season. Utah's ski areas and parts of southern Colorado could also see the benefit if storms track further south.

Also read: Old Farmer's Almanac weather forecast for September 8-18: What weather will the US see?

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However, the same outlook shows northern parts of the US and Canada could end up below average for snow. Washington is one such example, where warmer temperatures may cause more rain than snow, even if total precipitation stays close to normal.

El Nino is not just about warm ocean water. When it becomes strong, it can change the path of storms across the country, which in turn changes where rain and snow fall. As per NOAA's seasonal forecast, the southern part of the US could see more rain than usual, while the Northwest and northern areas may stay drier. Warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected across much of the West, the northern US, and parts of the East.