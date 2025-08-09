Noble Peace Prize for Trump? Calls grow amid Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal, Putin meeting

As Donald Trump on Friday brokered a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia and simultaneously announced that he will be meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin later, calls for a Nobel Peace Prize for Trump grew. The most recent addition to the list was Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, both of whom announced that they plan to nominate Trump for the Noble Peace Prize. Donald Trump, center, shakes hands with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, right, and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev.(AP)

Maybe we agree with Prime Minister Pashinyan to send a joint appeal to the Nobel committee to award President Trump with the Nobel Peace Prize...," Armenia's President Aliyev said. "This is a tangible result of President Trump's leadership and no one could've achieved that."

This is a developing story.