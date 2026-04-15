Noemi Guzman: 5 things to know on Nebraska woman who slashed 3-year-old with knife during abduction

On Tuesday, 31-year-old Noemi Guzman was identified as the deceased suspect who slashed a three-year-old with a knife during an alleged abduction earlier on Tuesday in Omaha, Nebraska. The bodycam video of Omaha PD deputies responding to the incident at a Walmart during which Guzman was shot and killed.

Noemi Guzman's mugshot from a 2024 arrest (R) and Guzman seen with the 3-year-old in the police bodycam video. (Omaha Police Department)

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The incident has sparked massive outrage, especially the potentially triggering bodycam video of Guzman attacking the child with a knife. According to reports, the three-year-old boy was cut across the face during the incident but is currently recovering at a hospital.

The Omaha Police Department said in an update: "When officers arrived, they encountered a woman who cut an approximately 3-year-old boy with large knife. Officers shot the woman, who died at the scene. It added that no officers were injured in the response.

In this article, we will take a look at Noemi Guzman, including her previous arrest records that have resurfaced after the incident on Tuesday.

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Noemi Guzman: 5 Things To Know About Suspect

1. Guzman Attempted To Kidnap The Child

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{{^usCountry}} Noemi Guzman encountered the child with his caretaker inside the Walmart. She used a knife from the store itself to "took possession of the child, essentially kidnapping the child," Omaha Deputy Police Chief Scott Gray said. 2. Deceased At The Scene {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Noemi Guzman encountered the child with his caretaker inside the Walmart. She used a knife from the store itself to "took possession of the child, essentially kidnapping the child," Omaha Deputy Police Chief Scott Gray said. 2. Deceased At The Scene {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Scott Gray confirmed that the Guzman refused to obey the commands of the responding deputy and likely provoked him by slashing the child's face with a knife. Officers at that time, at least one officer, fired their weapon, and the suspect is deceased at this scene," Gray said. 3. 2024 Arrest Records Surface {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scott Gray confirmed that the Guzman refused to obey the commands of the responding deputy and likely provoked him by slashing the child's face with a knife. Officers at that time, at least one officer, fired their weapon, and the suspect is deceased at this scene," Gray said. 3. 2024 Arrest Records Surface {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After the incident, the records of the charges against Noemi Guzman on the website of Omaha Police Department had a mugshot from an arrest 2024. It is unclear what her past charges were about. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the incident, the records of the charges against Noemi Guzman on the website of Omaha Police Department had a mugshot from an arrest 2024. It is unclear what her past charges were about. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Unclear What Provoked The Attack

As of now, it is unclear why Noemi Guzman targeted the child. As of now, no known links have been disclosed between Noem Guzman and the child's family, or the caretaker who was accompanying the child at the Walmart.

5. Walmart Issue Statement

Given that the incident happened at the Walmart store on 72nd and Pine Street in Omaha, it prompted a response from the retailing giant. A spokesperson for Walmart told the media that they are working with the police and "violence like this is unacceptable."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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