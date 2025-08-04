No-fly zone over Trump golf club violated repeatedly, fighter jets scrambled

At least seven violations of a temporary no-fly zone occurred at Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sunday when US President Donald Trump was there at his golf course, where he spent the weekend, reports have said. US fighter jets were scrambled to escort a passenger plane out of the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area on Sunday afternoon. US President Donald Trump speaks to journalists at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania, as he returns to the White House from his Bedminster residence, where he spent the weekend.(AFP)

“This intercept was preceded by one separate TFR violation earlier in the day,” said a report shared by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). “There have been seven TFR violations near Bedminster, NJ this weekend,” the command later posted on its X account.

According to the president’s schedule, he was at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster on Sunday, Fox News reported; he returned by the evening.

Fighter aircraft intercepted the general aviation aircraft that violated the TFR at approximately 12.50 pm Eastern Daylight Time. “The civilian aircraft was safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft after the use of flares to draw the pilot’s attention,” the command's report added.

About the flares, it added that these “may have been visible to the public” but are used “with the highest regard for the safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground”.

There have been similar incidents at Bedminster and other places where temporary restrictions are imposed when Trump is visiting.

“General aviation pilots are reminded to verify all Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) and Fly Informed before every flight,” the NORAD said.

About the latest instances at Bedminster, NORAD reported on Sunday night: “In addition to three unauthorized incursions yesterday, there were four violations today, including one requiring an intercept.”