Nolan Wells case update: Ex-FBI agent explains ‘redness’ on back of head as autopsy leaves family seeking answers

Nolan Wells' family has been left seeking answers about the dead Mississippi teen even as the state autopsy was completed. Wells, 18, had gone missing while out with friends on Horn Island, on July 4, and his body was found on July 6.

Nolan Wells was reported missing on July 4 and his body was found on July 6. (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

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While authorities did not find foul play in their initial assessment, the family launched their own investigation and ordered a private autopsy as well. The results of the same were shared by Wells' family attorney Ben Crump.

Among the findings of the autopsy, one aspect stood out. There was a ‘redness’ at the back of Wells' head. At the time, Dr. Roger Mitchell, who conducted the autopsy had said there was a red discoloration on the tissue at the back of Wells' head by the occipital bone.

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{{^usCountry}} “It is important to reiterate that this finding could not have been observed in the first autopsy because the posterior head and neck dissections were not performed,” he noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is important to reiterate that this finding could not have been observed in the first autopsy because the posterior head and neck dissections were not performed,” he noted. {{/usCountry}}

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Now, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has explained the reason behind the ‘redness’.

Ex-FBI agent explains ‘redness’ on back of Nolan Wells' head

Coffindaffer shared a set of photos, among which were diagrams of the back of Wells' head.

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“This is an autopsy head support. They are made of stainless steel. Nolan would have have his head resting on this for an extended period of time,” the former FBI agent noted, claiming it to be the likely reason behind the ‘redness’ observed.

“The redness was described as redness, Not blunt force trauma. For some reason ($) people want to pull the race card and accuse Nolan's friends for his murder.…What murder you ask? The murder they created on social media. Waiting for one scintilla of evidence that Nolan was murdered. Even the family's autopsy showed 0 signs of foul play,” Coffindaffer continued.

Mortician had made similar comments

Sarah Fields, who describes herself on X as a Republican Precinct Chair, had spoken to a mortician friend after the results had come out. She said that the friend had approved of being quoted. As per this friend, the pressure from an autopsy headrest or another positioning device can leave temporary pressure marks or areas of discoloration on the body of someone who has recently died.

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The mortician further explained that during an autopsy the head is placed on a special cradle or head block which keeps the head and neck stable during the examination. As per this individual too, such marks can be made by this.