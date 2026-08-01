Nolan Wells update: Mother Christine Wonsley makes big promise after state autopsy completed; ‘Will always fight…’

Nolan Wells' mother, Christine Wonsley, made a big promise on Facebook amid reports of the state autopsy being completed.

Nolan Wells' mother Christine Wonsley made a promise as the state autopsy was completed. (Facebook/Christine Wonsley)

The state medical examiner reportedly finished Wells' autopsy on July 7 at 8:30am. Notably, the findings of the autopsy will first go the grand jury before being made public.

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Notably, Wells' family has sought transparency and publicly criticized the investigation as questions surrounding the circumstances of his death remain. The family has expressed fears that Wells' death will be written off as an accidental drowning and to that end, they've started an independent investigation and an independent autopsy.

Wells, 18, was a football player from Mississippi who was out on the Fourth of July with his three friends. He was reported missing on the same day when they were in Horn Island, and his body was found two days later on July 6. Given that Wells was a Black teen out with his white friends, race became a talking point in the case though initial findings did not point to foul play.

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Now, with the state autopsy results out, Wells' mother has vowed to keep fighting for the truth in her son's case.

What Nolan Wells' mother said

Wells' mother put out a Facebook video where lyrics of a song appeared and a road flashed by. “I thank you for it all, the good, bad, ugly, great, and small,” the singer could be heard crooning.

The overlay text on the video read “Just trying to make it through life minute by minute,” and added “We will continue to fight for you and the truth.” The message was followed by a blue colored heart emoticon and a dove sign.

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Wonsley further wrote in the caption - “Nolan Wells your father and I will always fight for you. Your life matters to us. There’s not a moment that goes by that we aren’t thinking of you.”

It added “We are truly blessed to have you as a son. We all love you so much.”

Nolan Wells second autopsy results

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Wells' second autopsy was carried out by forensic pathologist Dr. Roger Mitchell and paid for by NFL player Colin Kaepernick. However, the cause of death could not be determined due to several reasons.

The doctor said parts of Wells' neck could not be examined as they were not shipped with the body. Some of it might have been kept with the pathologist who performed the initial autopsy, which is common practice. Wells' lungs also could not be examined to check for water, or the contents of his stomach could not be studied as they were ‘rightfully removed and dissected’ as part of the first autopsy.

As per Mitchell other key information is needed to make a determination in Wells' case. This includes the toxicology report and how he entered the water. One significant finding Mitchell flagged was a red discoloration on the tissue at the back of Wells' head by the occipital bone. “It is important to reiterate that this finding could not have been observed in the first autopsy because the posterior head and neck dissections were not performed,” he noted.

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According to Wells' family attorney, Ben Crump, a legal team is working to give access to Dr Mitchell to parts of the body he could not examine, and furnish him with ‘photos and observations’ made when Wells was found.