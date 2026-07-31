Nolan Wells update: Who is Joseph Alfredo Vasquez Dumarce? Sacramento man arrested for threatening to kill judge

A Sacramento man has been arrested in Mississippi for making threats against a judge, in connection with the Nolan Wells case. Joseph Alfredo Vasquez Dumarce sent threatening messages to the step-mother of one of Wells' friends, Jackson County Judge Ashlee Cole.

Nolan Wells went missing on July 4 and his body was found on July 6. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Wells, 18, disappeared while on a boat trip with his friends to Horn Island, on July 4. His body was found on July 6. While preliminary reports indicated that no foul play was appeared to have taken place, it could not be ruled out and questions have been repeatedly raised in connection with Wells' disappearance.

Cole, whose son was among the three friends who accompanied Wells on that day, was subjected to death threats from Dumarce. Here's all you need to know about Joseph Alfredo Vasquez Dumarce.

Who is Joseph Alfredo Vasquez Dumarce?

Dumarce is being held on a federal charge of interstate transmission of a threatening communication. This crime has a maximum sentence of five years in jail, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of post-release supervision.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

FBI Safe Streets Task Force agents identified Dumarce, as per Sun Herald. The individual used the ‘yaeyae962’ username. They traced him by tracking the email IP addresses associated with the account. This included an email id – moneybagiojo1916@gmail.com, along with a date of birth, phone number, and street address that was linked to the account.

This helped them identify Dumarce as being the person behind the threatening messages.

What threats did Dumarce make?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dumarce sent numerous messages to Cole, which included threats with pictures of her children. Among the messages sent by Dumarce, one read as follows -

“There will be a package coming to your guys office in the next few days. It’s gonna blow you away when you see it. LoL. probably best to have the boys there to see as well. Blood. So much blood everywhere. Hard to clean. Especially from a boat. But yours will be quick I promise. I got all you info. Not even the FBI can stop this. Once that package is opened, the timer will start. And then you have maybe 10 seconds or less to ask God for forgiveness.”

Other messages allegedly threatened that Cole's sons ‘are going to be strangled’. As per authorities, these messages were sent straight to Cole's Facebook account after Wells disappeared and was subsequently found dead.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Warren Hudson is Cole's stepson, and was one of the friends who spent Fourth of July with Wells on Horn Island.