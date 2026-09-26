Nor'easter Massachusetts tracker: What we know about alerts, power outages, flight disruption and flooding

Over 4,000 residents experienced power disruptions on Saturday morning as a severe nor'easter swept across Massachusetts.

Nor'easter Massachusetts tracker: More than 40 million people in the northeastern United States braced September 25 for heavy rain and strong winds as an unusually powerful storm for the season was forecast to crash into the region. (AFP)

According to the Massachusetts Energy Management Agency's real-time outage tracking system, 4,682 customers were affected by the outages, with the majority of service interruptions concentrated in coastal areas.

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Nor'easter Massachusetts tracker: Know about flight delays, cancellations

Massachusetts officials issued warnings to residents in advance of the approaching storm, noting that extensive power disruptions were possible due to wind gusts reaching 60 mph, which could snap tree limbs and compromise electrical infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} Boston Logan International Airport experienced significant flight disruptions on Saturday, with FlightAware reporting over 200 cancellations. The tracking service documented 249 canceled flights along with 18 additional delays. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Boston Logan International Airport experienced significant flight disruptions on Saturday, with FlightAware reporting over 200 cancellations. The tracking service documented 249 canceled flights along with 18 additional delays. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What are the expected impacts of the nor'easter on Massachusetts residents? The nor'easter is expected to bring extensive power disruptions, heavy rainfall, strong winds up to 60 mph, and significant coastal flooding, particularly in vulnerable areas of Massachusetts. Why have flight cancellations occurred in Boston due to the nor'easter? Flight cancellations in Boston are a result of hazardous weather conditions caused by the nor'easter, including intense precipitation and strong winds, leading to over 200 flight cancellations at Logan International Airport. How can residents prepare for flooding during a nor'easter? Residents can prepare for flooding by ensuring they have emergency supplies, avoiding low-lying coastal areas during high tides, and staying informed about weather alerts and evacuation notices from local authorities.

These substantial flight cancellations resulted from a nor'easter system that delivered intense precipitation and forceful northeastern winds across the area. The National Weather Service forecasted wind gusts of up to 50 mph in Boston and had issued a High Wind Warning for the municipality.

Additional regional airports were similarly affected by operational disruptions — Nantucket Memorial reported 24 cancellations, Martha's Vineyard reported 18 cancellations, Provincetown Municipal reported 10 cancellations, and Barnstable Municipal reported 9 cancellations.

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Also Read: Nor'easter tracker: Coastal flood warnings issued - Here's what NJ, Delaware, NY and Maryland residents need to know

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Nor'easter Massachusetts tracker: All on alerts and flooding

By Saturday morning, isolated power disruptions had been documented, predominantly affecting the Cape Cod region.

The NWS implemented high wind, elevated surf, and flood advisories across Massachusetts's entire coastal zone, commencing Friday evening and extending through late Sunday. The wind advisory, remaining active until 8 a.m. Sunday, encompasses Central Massachusetts as well.

Peak tidal conditions are anticipated to occur at noon on Saturday. Vulnerable coastal regions may experience inundation reaching approximately 1 foot above normal ground elevation, with powerful gusts potentially preventing floodwaters from draining promptly following the tidal peak.

Weekend tidal activity is forecast to exceed typical levels, partly attributable to a Saturday full moon that aligns with the approaching storm system. When a full moon occurs, the gravitational alignment of the Earth, sun, and moon generates elevated high tides and diminished low tides—a phenomenon referred to as spring tides, as per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

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