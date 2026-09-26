Nor’easter weekend forecast: Which cities will be hit hardest? Boston vs New York City vs Jersey Shore

A powerful nor’easter is expected to batter the U.S. Northeast through the weekend. Forecasters have warned that Boston, New York City and the Jersey Shore will experience varying degrees of heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that dangerous conditions could persist into Saturday before the system begins weakening later in the day. (Image for representational purposes) (Unsplash)

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The storm intensified Friday as it moved toward New England. Storm-force winds over the Atlantic produced massive waves along the East Coast. The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that dangerous conditions could persist into Saturday before the system begins weakening later in the day.

Forecasters said tens of millions of people are in the storm’s path. Officials have already cancelled events, advised residents on islands near Cape Cod to travel to the mainland and issued evacuation notices in vulnerable coastal communities.

Deep Dive What cities are most affected by the nor’easter this weekend? Boston, New York City, and the Jersey Shore are expected to experience varying degrees of heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding due to the nor’easter. Why did cities like New York and New Jersey declare states of emergency? States of emergency were declared in New Jersey and New York to prepare for the significant risks posed by the nor’easter, including coastal flooding and strong winds. How will the nor’easter impact travel along the East Coast? The nor’easter is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds, which may disrupt travel plans, leading authorities to warn passengers to check for flight updates and avoid low-lying coastal roads.

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Which areas face the greatest impacts?

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{{^usCountry}} Coastal flooding is expected to pose the biggest threat along the New Jersey shoreline. Governors in New Jersey and New York declared states of emergency ahead of the storm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coastal flooding is expected to pose the biggest threat along the New Jersey shoreline. Governors in New Jersey and New York declared states of emergency ahead of the storm. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Brian Hurley, senior national forecaster at the NWS Weather Prediction Center, the heaviest rainfall is expected to fall from coastal New Jersey through Long Island, Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts.

“The heaviest rain is probably going to be from coastal Jersey, Long Island, up to Rhode Island, and eastern Massachusetts,” Hurley said.

Coastal flooding is expected to pose the biggest threat along the New Jersey shoreline. Governors in New Jersey and New York declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.

Further north in Sea Bright, Mayor Brian Kelly said winds could reach 50 mph (80 kph). Floodwaters may also rise as high as 6 feet on some streets.

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Kelly compared the expected flooding to conditions seen during Hurricane Irene in 2011.

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Boston, Cape Cod and New England face strongest winds

While New Jersey is expected to experience the greatest flooding risk, Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are forecast to receive the strongest winds.

According to Matthew Belk, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Norton, Massachusetts, wind gusts could reach 60 to 65 mph (97 to 105 kph) across exposed coastal areas Friday night and Saturday.

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The Boston metropolitan area could experience gusts between 50 and 55 mph (80 to 89 kph), while inland communities are expected to see winds of 35 to 40 mph (56 to 64 kph).

Strong winds may bring down trees and power lines. Large waves and dangerous surf are also expected along much of the New England coastline.