A norovirus outbreak aboard a Princess Cruises ship sickened 268 passengers and crew members during a voyage that departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 11, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed.

The CDC confirmed that norovirus caused an outbreak aboard Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess. (Representational photo) (Unsplash) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reported symptoms included vomiting and diarrhoea, according to the agency.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The outbreak occurred aboard the Caribbean Princess, which returned to Fort Lauderdale on November 23 after a 12-day voyage.

The CDC's November 24 outbreak report recorded 233 passengers and 35 crew members reporting gastrointestinal illness.

The ship had 2,936 passengers and 1,132 crew members on board. The reported cases represented 7.9% of passengers and 3.1% of crew members.

The outbreak was first reported to the CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program on November 15. The agency subsequently identified norovirus as the causative agent.

Also Read

Princess Cruises steps up sanitation measures

Princess Cruises and the ship's crew increased cleaning and disinfection procedures after the outbreak was reported, according to the CDC.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The response also included collecting stool specimens from people who reported gastrointestinal symptoms and isolating sick passengers and crew members to limit the spread of the illness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The response also included collecting stool specimens from people who reported gastrointestinal symptoms and isolating sick passengers and crew members to limit the spread of the illness. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program also conducted a field response, including an environmental assessment and an outbreak investigation, to help the ship control the spread.

Princess Cruises had earlier confirmed that a limited number of guests aboard the Caribbean Princess had reported mild gastrointestinal illness.

“While most guests remain unaffected, we are continuing to closely monitor the situation,” the cruise line said in its statement, as quoted by WFLA.

It added that its crew had implemented enhanced sanitation protocols, including comprehensive cleaning and disinfection measures.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read

CDC issues precautions for cruise passengers

The CDC advises cruise passengers to wash their hands frequently, particularly after using the toilet and before eating. People who develop symptoms should contact the ship's medical centre as soon as possible and follow the medical staff's recommendations.

Passengers who witness someone becoming sick should leave the immediate area and inform the ship's crew if they have not already been notified.

According to the CDC's norovirus guidance, the virus is highly contagious and can spread through direct contact with an infected person, contaminated food or liquids, and contaminated surfaces.

Symptoms generally develop 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Besides vomiting and diarrhoea, norovirus can cause nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache and body aches. Most people recover within one to three days, although dehydration can become a concern.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The CDC's cruise ship outbreak tracker lists six norovirus outbreaks aboard cruise ships in 2026.

The agency clarifies that the 268 reported cases cover the entire November 11-23 voyage and do not mean all affected people were sick at the same time.