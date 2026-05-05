North Canton, Ohio fire: Massive blaze, explosion reported at Whipple Avenue; scary videos emerge

A fire was reported at Whipple Avenue in North Canton, Ohio on Monday and scary visuals from the scene showed thick smoke. The blaze was reportedly at Fosnaught Auto Parts scrap yard near the Ford dealership off Whipple, a person shared, posting a photo of the fire.

A fire was reported in Canton on Monday.(Facebook/Lynn Kristy)

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The fire triggered a multi-department response. Jackson Township Fire Department issued a statement saying “Jackson Township Fire Department, Stark County, Ohio crews are on scene at Fosnaught’s Auto Parts (6025 Whipple Ave NW). Callers described an explosion, and a small building fire with black plumes of smoke. Mutual-Aid is being provided by City of Green Fire, North Canton Fire and Plain Twp Fire. Police are closing Whipple Ave NW at this time. Please avoid the area.”

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{{^usCountry}} An explosion reportedly took place, the statement suggests. There is no official information on how the fire started or if anyone has been injured. Canton fire: Scary visuals and reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An explosion reportedly took place, the statement suggests. There is no official information on how the fire started or if anyone has been injured. Canton fire: Scary visuals and reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Thick smoke could be seen blowing into the wind. “Reports coming in of a large fire on Whipple Ave in North Canton,” a local news page wrote, sharing photos as well. No official statement on the fire has come from the Canton City Fire Department yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thick smoke could be seen blowing into the wind. “Reports coming in of a large fire on Whipple Ave in North Canton,” a local news page wrote, sharing photos as well. No official statement on the fire has come from the Canton City Fire Department yet. {{/usCountry}}

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A local independent news reporter gave some more details about the fire. “Reports of an explosion followed by a large fire are coming in from the Belden area of Jackson Township, sending a massive black plume of smoke into the sky. Authorities are currently working an active scene. Police are shutting down Whipple Avenue in the area,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Initial information indicates this is happening at Fosnaught’s Auto Parts, located on Whipple near the intersection of Dressler and Whipple. The property is a scrapyard that processes scrap metal,” he added.

“The explosion is believed to have sparked a fire on the property. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time. Jackson Township Fire is the primary responding department, with mutual aid from North Canton and Green assisting at the scene.”

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“They are having access issues and the fire is out of control. Gonna be an allnighter,” one person wrote, while another shared a photo.

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The massive blaze had many praying for safety and expressing concerns. “Is everyone ok?? I seen it go up in flames while getting on the highway. I’ve never seen anything like that before!,” one person wrote. Another added “I could see the smoke from I-77 at the Arlington exit! Hope everyone’s ok!!.”

Videos showed the fire burning steadily.

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Another clip showed the fire from close up.

Fire trucks could be seen rushing to the spot as the blaze continued.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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