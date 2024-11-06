Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump pulls marginally ahead in tight race for key swing state North Carolina

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 06, 2024 08:22 AM IST

US Elections: North Carolina, with 16 electoral seats, is seeing a close fight between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. The swing state could become decisive.

North Carolina is among seven swing states that could decide the outcome of the US presidential polls on Tuesday, even as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the Democratic and Republican nominees respectively, remain locked in a neck-and-neck fight to succeed Joe Biden in the Oval Office. As per AP's early trends, Trump took a slender lead over Harris but the race could go down to the wire.

Voters mark their ballots at a polling location inside Henderson Executive Airport during the last day of early voting in Henderson, Nevada, US, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photographer: Ian Maule/Bloomberg)
Voters mark their ballots at a polling location inside Henderson Executive Airport during the last day of early voting in Henderson, Nevada, US, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Photographer: Ian Maule/Bloomberg)

A candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes out of 538 nationally to clinch the election. Also, a candidate can win the election despite trailing their rival in the popular vote.

Why North Carolina matters

The state’s 16 electoral votes make it strategically important for both Harris and Trump. They have spent the final week before the November 5 election, campaigning in the swing states, including here.

Pre-poll surveys: The Republican has a slender 1 pp lead over Harris, his principal rival, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Also Read: From one North Carolina polling booth, decoding the Donald Trump edge

2020 result: This was the only swing state where Trump won. He got 49.9% votes here and 46.9% nationally, while Biden secured 48.6% (51.3% nationally).

Current controversy: Mark Robinson, the Republicans' gubernatorial nominee, allegedly posted racist and explicit messages on a pornographic website more than a decade ago. According to AP, the party made a last-minute push to convince Robinson to withdraw from the contest. However, he has refused to do that, leading to fears this could affect Trump’s performance in the critical state.

For a live map of the US election results, click here

Early voting numbers: Ahead of the 17-day, early in-person voting period that concludes at 3 pm on Saturday (00:30 am IST), nearly 3.8 million (38 lakh) people had already used the early in-person ballots. When traditional absentee, military, and overseas voter ballots are included through Friday afternoon, the number rises to nearly 4.01 million ballots — more than 51% of the state’s 7.83 million (78 lakh) registered voters.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election 2024 Live, US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //