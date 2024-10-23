From one North Carolina polling booth, decoding the Trump edge

Cary, North Carolina: Esther and Ellen came from China in 2014. On Tuesday, the two homemakers were proudly wearing Trump-Vance merchandise and distributing Republican pamphlets at the Herbert Young polling centre in Wake County, North Carolina. Both Rpublicans and Democrats put out their final messages to persuade voters at the Herbert Young polling centre in Wake County, North Carolina on Tuesday.

It is the party of “secure borders, low taxes, no abortion”, said Esther. Ellen added, “And don’t forget low crime. We moved here from California three years ago because all Democratic cities are crime havens now.” Both hailed Donald Trump as a leader of courage. “He didn’t have to do it. He is rich. He believes in America first.” Asked if Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric worried them, Ellen said, “No. He is saying that about illegal immigrants. Closed borders and voter ID for citizens is common sense.”

Esther and Ellen, who migrated from China in 2014 and were Christian evangelists, hailed Trump as a leader of courage. (HT)

Both said they were Christian evangelists and warned that just like Christians were persecuted in China, under Democrats, Christians will be persecuted in US, an argument Trump has been making on the campaign trail. And they complained about how Democrats treated them. “Democrats are mean to us just because we like Trump: Republicans are nice,” Ellen said.

Kiran and Mona (on the right) volunteer with the Kamala Harris campaign as Mona expresses shock at the number of immigrants backing Trump . (HT)

Mona came from India in 1988. On Tuesday, next to Ester and Ellen, the technology consultant, along with another Indian-American volunteer, was proudly holding a Harris-Walz sign and distributing campaign pamphlets and the list of Democratic candidates to voters. And she was shocked that so many people “were voting against their own interests”. “I am scared that so many immigrants are voting for Trump. If Republicans win, immigrants won’t be able to stay in this country in four years. Think of all that Trump said about the ‘China virus’ and how hate crimes increased under Chinese-Americans and yet…,” she said, looking over at Esther and Ellen.

Mona said that she was amazed by the extent and success of misinformation. “Trump lies, but he lies so simplistically and with such confidence. I blame the media. On the economy, inflation, crime, investments, it hasn’t covered Joe Biden’s achievements enough. But I am still shocked at how uneducated people are here about policies and decision-making.” She was also frustrated with Indian-Americans, who she claimed were splitting 70:30 for Democrats. “Many who are with Trump remember [Narendra] Modi said ‘Ab ki baar, Trump sarkar’ or recall something that [Kamala] Harris may have said about Kashmir. And I ask them is this your priority when your daughter’s reproductive right is on the line.”

The fact that two Chinese-Americans were campaigning for Trump, while two Indian-Americans were campaigning for Harris, in a predominantly White county at a polling booth in a swing state in America, illustrates the diversity within the US but also reveals why viewing ethnic groups as homogeneous voting blocs is a mistake. Their differing perspectives show the wide gulf that exists between Republicans and Democrats, and the strong value judgments they have about each other.

HT spent a few hours in the North Carolina urban polling booth speaking to over a dozen voters and volunteers. What was striking, and potentially worrying for the Harris campaign, is how Trump’s political arguments have found resonance in these diverse urban pockets with a high quotient of educated professionals. These are areas which Harris needs to sweep to be able to carry the state that Democrats won last under Barack Obama and are heavily relying on this time.

The Trump momentumClark is a programmer, Robin is in sales, and Nick, their son, is in sales. The family of three were in the voting queue and identified themselves as “Trump Republicans”.

“My values align with the party. I am pro-life. I don’t want government control. I want lower taxes,” Robin said, as Clark added, “We like smaller government. We want freedom of speech. We believe in the second amendment.”

Robin, Nick and Clark identify themselves as Trump Republicans and claim Trump didn’t instigate January 6. (HT)

Nick, who appeared to be in his 20s, said that unlike many people his generation, he leaned Republican. “Democrats are also coming up proposals such a price gouging and rent controls that will destroy the economy.” But asked if Trump’s proposals for tariffs won’t end up doing the same, Nick said, “He is saying it because China is killing us with its goods. And look there is a de-dollarisation effort at Brics as we speak. We have to protect America.”

HT asked the three Republican supporters what they thought of the mob attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Nick responded, “It was horrible. But Trump didn’t instigate it. They make it sound like he was in the front of the riot with a pitchfork.” His father, Clark, was more emphatic, echoing a line of misinformation that has percolated down. “It was a setup. Democrats did it to discredit Trump.”

A little behind them in the queue was Surender, an Indian-American doctor who was planning to vote for Trump. “We have had four years of Democrats. Everyone knows where the economy has gone. Everyone knows how Us prestige has fallen in the world. And the fact is that in terms of record and outcome, Trump’s four years were not bad both on economy and foreign policy.”

Asked about the Democratic critique that Trump could threaten American democracy, Surender dismissed it outright. “You think anyone can be a dictator in America. There will be elections again. Trump will be older than what he is today and not stand.” He added that Harris’s Indian origin wasn’t a factor for him, and shouldn’t be a factor in decision making for voters.

Where politics comes homeIrene and Lee have been married for 40 years. “We want to stay married and that’s why we don’t talk politics,” Irene said, making a face at her husband.

Irene and Lee said they didn’t talk politics to save their marriage. Irene backs Harris and see Trump as dangerous, Lee backs Trump and doesn’t like Democratic disdain for his voters. (HT)

A former art teacher, Irene said she was a libertarian who would vote for Harris because of the social policies of Democrats and their spending proposals. “I didn’t get to choose her. She is the default option. But Trump is dangerous, stupid dangerous. Imagine trying to bring down the government and start civil wars.” Lee let his wife speak and then said, “He is vain and silly. But as a libertarian, I like his policies on the economy and taxes. And I don’t like how the media vilifies his supporters. It puts me off.”

The divisions within families spread to even those volunteering for the Republican Party. Elizabeth, a substitute schoolteacher, said that she was with Trump because of two reasons -- she felt Democrats vilified law-enforcement officials, and she alleged that by introducing sexuality into classrooms at a very young age, Democrats were playing with the future of children. “But my daughter will vote Democrat. She is only focused on the abortion issue,” Elizabeth said, with a sigh.

Health care was the top issue for Allison, another voter in the queue who worked in IT. “I am an independent but I lean Democratic and liberal. I am open to reason. But for me, someone trying to control and regulate health care for one’s body is a big issue. And based on what we saw four years ago, I cannot vote for Trump.” Even as the young woman steadily moved ahead in the line to exercise her franchise for Harris, for many others in the same queue, in this leafy urban neighbourhood, a vote for Trump was their message to the political system.