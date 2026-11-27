Nvidia's Blackwell processors have reportedly been found at a Shanghai data center linked to Alice Huang, whose company Megaspeed is facing US scrutiny over alleged chip diversion to China.

Nvidia Blackwell servers were identified at a China data center linked to Alice Huang’s Megaspeed, according to Bloomberg. (Photo by various sources / AFP) / - Taiwan OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / CTI via AFPTV (AFP) more less

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Bloomberg reported that documents submitted to Chinese lenders and regulators identified Nvidia-powered servers at the Yangtze River Delta Project, raising further questions about how restricted technology reached the facility.

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The filings reportedly included details of a GB300 NVL72 rack and a GB200 server, both powered by Nvidia's Blackwell technology. The hardware was described in documents connected to loans obtained by two Chinese firms operating at or linked to the site.

Nvidia Blackwell servers identified in Chinese loan filings

Bloomberg reviewed documents submitted to Chinese financial institutions that described Nvidia-powered hardware at the Yangtze River Delta Project in Shanghai. Shanghai Shuoyao reportedly offered a GB300 NVL72 rack as collateral for a 96 million yuan, or roughly $14 million, loan from Shanghai Innovation Bank.

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The rack's serial number was also checked against a public warranty database, which Bloomberg found matched a model manufactured by Taiwan's Gigabyte Technology. The company declined to provide details about the original buyer or sale, but told Bloomberg that it conducts business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Another company, Shanghai Kezhan, reportedly disclosed a GB200 server at the facility in documents tied to a 90 million yuan loan secured through a finance-leasing firm connected to a Shanghai government agency.

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The Blackwell processors identified in the filings are restricted from being shipped to China without US authorization. The documents, however, do not establish how the equipment reached the site or whether the shipments received any approval.

Data center linked to Megaspeed amid US chip diversion probe

The Shanghai data center has connections to companies associated with Megaspeed, the Singapore-based cloud computing firm founded by Alice Huang in 2023. Bloomberg reported that Shanghai Shuoyao has confirmed it is a service provider to Megaspeed, describing the relationship as “limited to ordinary commercial cooperation.”

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Megaspeed has also used a rendering of the Yangtze River Delta Project to present its data center plans to investors. However, Bloomberg said it had no evidence that Megaspeed itself diverted Nvidia hardware to the facility. The company has denied wrongdoing in response to the US investigation and has not responded to repeated questions about the project.

The Trump administration recently placed Megaspeed on a US trade blacklist, citing concerns about the risk of chip diversion. The company has faced scrutiny over allegations involving Nvidia processors being moved to China.

The project reportedly aims to accommodate as many as 800,000 servers, although its progress and the hardware planned for the facility remain unclear. Bloomberg noted that the processors identified in the loan filings represent only a small portion of the equipment the project would need to reach that capacity.

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The report also identified other Nvidia hardware at the site, including earlier-generation Hopper processors. Separate filings reviewed by Bloomberg reportedly disclosed servers containing H200 chips, while another company linked to the project had previously disclosed servers powered by H100 and H200 processors.