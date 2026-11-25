As Jensen Huang returns to Nvidia as the chief executive officer, California attorney general Rob Bonta has said the US state will continue its probe into the company and its alleged chip smuggling to China. Meanwhile, Trump administration's attorney general, Todd Blanche, has praised Nvidia as a “good corporate citizen.”

The probe was launched after reports of Jensen Huang's affair with Singapore-based firm Megaspeed's executive Alice Huang emerged. (Reuters) more less

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Last week, the California attorney general issued a subpoena to Nvidia to probe if advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips and other confidential information to China.

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The probe was launched after reports of Jensen Huang's affair with Singapore-based firm Megaspeed's executive Alice Huang emerged. US authorities have suspected that Alice Huang was working as a Chinese intelligence agent. The probe also led to Huang's temporary exit as Nvidia CEO.

Trump admin AG's praise for Nvidia

As California continues its probe into Nvidia, the Trump administration has hailed Jensen's return as CEO. Speaking to reporters during a press conference, Trump administration's attorney general Todd Blanche stated that the chip company "is a good corporate citizen."

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“Nvidia is a good corporate citizen. Obviously, if Nvidia was the target or was subject to some criminal investigation or they were obstructing or thwarting our investigation, then that wouldn’t be the message that the president is saying to the American people," said Blanche.

Blanche had previously stated that the US Justice Department reached no conclusions regarding who Alice Huang "is or is not." China has also denied allegations of spying on Nvidia and the US.

California AG highlights 'bright red flags'

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Responding to Blanche's remarks, California AG Rob Bonta stated that the Trump administration's attorney general “seems to have pre-judged the conduct of Nvidia when there are bright red flags in the air everywhere, without looking."

“This is investigation 101. You have to look under the hood before you keep the hood closed and say ‘good corporate citizen," he further told Bloomberg.

With Huang back as Nvidia's CEO, Bonta stated that the state will continue to probe if any Nvidia chips were smuggled to China and if the chip-making company has misled the public.

“The basic legal framework that we’re looking at is the prohibitions in California law — both civil and criminal — against misleading investors and the public. And there are multiple different laws that provide prohibitions in that space," Bonta told Bloomberg Friday.

Jensen Huang to face congressional hearing

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Jensen Huang was reinstated by the Nvidia board on Monday after reportedly interference from US president Donald Trump, which Huang denied during a board meeting on Tuesday.

Huang added that the board evaluated the facts and were assured that there was no threat to national security, he told his audience. The Nvidia CEO is also set to face questioning from US lawmakers next week.