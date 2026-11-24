Nvidia shares fell in premarket trading on Tuesday after the chipmaker recorded a massive rally on Monday following the reinstatement of co-founder Jensen Huang as its president and chief executive officer (CEO).

Nvidia shares fall in premarket trading after Jensen Huang returns as CEO. (Reuters/Bloomberg) more less

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Nvidia shares were down 3.9% in premarket trading as of 4:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, according to CNBC.

Nvidia stock falls as chipmakers decline

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Other major US semiconductor stocks also declined in premarket trading, with Micron, Marvell Technology, AMD and Arm all falling more than 3%. The decline came a day after Nvidia shares closed 30% higher on Monday following the announcement that Huang had returned as CEO.

Deep Dive Why did Nvidia stock fall after Jensen Huang returned as CEO? Nvidia shares fell 3.9% in premarket trading on Tuesday, a day after closing about 30% higher following Huang’s reinstatement. Other major chipmakers also declined, while concerns about AI-company valuations and spending continued. How much did Nvidia stock rise after Jensen Huang was reinstated? Nvidia shares closed 30% higher on Monday after the board reinstated Huang as president and CEO. The rally followed the announcement of his return less than two weeks after his resignation. Does Jensen Huang’s return end scrutiny of Nvidia’s China chip sales? No. The article says questions remain about whether Nvidia chips are reaching China despite US export controls. Huang was expected to answer questions from congressional committees, and the company continued to face scrutiny over compliance and its China-related business.

Huang had resigned from the position earlier in November after admitting to an extramarital affair, CNBC reported. His resignation came less than two weeks before the company announced his return.

Nvidia's board of directors unanimously voted to reinstate Huang on Monday following what it described as a series of discussions and meetings with him.

Trump says he helped bring Jensen Huang back

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{{^usCountry}} US President Donald Trump also claimed that he was personally involved in bringing Huang back to the company. Trump told CNBC that he had spoken with Nvidia's board before it reversed its earlier decision and reinstated the company's co-founder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US President Donald Trump also claimed that he was personally involved in bringing Huang back to the company. Trump told CNBC that he had spoken with Nvidia's board before it reversed its earlier decision and reinstated the company's co-founder. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Nvidia eyes $847.8 billion market value gain after Jensen Huang's return sparks 30% stock rally

"I made the deal," Trump told CNBC's Eamon Javers during an interview on Squawk on the Street.

Trump said Nvidia's board had asked for assurances that Huang, who had resigned less than two weeks earlier, did not pose a national security threat. "And we gave them assurances, at least with everything we know," Trump said. "We believe he's fine. He's absolutely fine."

Analysts turn positive on Nvidia after Huang's return

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Following Huang's reinstatement, several Wall Street analysts became more positive about Nvidia's outlook and upgraded their ratings on the stock, CNBC reported.

Mizuho analysts said Huang's return could help restore investor confidence in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade. "We believe reinstatement of CEO Jensen Huang RETURNS Investor CONFIDENCE in the AI trade," Mizuho analysts wrote in a note on Monday.

Huang and Nvidia have played a major role in the AI industry. The company supplies chips used to power AI systems and also provides financing to companies across the AI ecosystem.

Nvidia faces US scrutiny over China chip sales

Despite Huang's return, Nvidia continues to face scrutiny over questions surrounding his reported affair with Alice Huang, who has been alleged to be a Chinese spy. US authorities are investigating Alice Huang and Megaspeed, the company where she worked, according to CNBC.

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Questions have also been raised about whether Nvidia chips are reaching China despite US export controls restricting the sale of certain advanced semiconductors to the country.

Huang has been called to testify before the Senate Banking Committee next week as lawmakers continue examining the issues surrounding Nvidia.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is set to take over the committee in January, criticised the decision to reinstate Huang and called it "reckless". Warren said Huang's return would not remove the company's responsibility to answer questions about its compliance with US export controls.

"The reckless decision to bring Jensen Huang back as CEO does not change the fact that Mr. Huang, NVIDIA executives, and the company's board still owe Congress answers about the company's compliance with U.S. export controls," Warren said in a statement on Monday.

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Huang is also expected to answer questions from the House Foreign Affairs Committee next week, CNBC reported.

Bank of America said Nvidia would continue to face scrutiny even after resolving the question of who would lead the company.

The bank said investors and lawmakers would continue watching the company's corporate governance, China-related business, export controls, customer relationships and compliance practices.

"Reinstatement should not be confused with the end of scrutiny," Bank of America said in a note on Monday. The bank added that attention on these issues was likely to remain high even after Huang's return as CEO.