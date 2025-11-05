NYC Mayor election: When do polls close and when will results be announced?

NYC Mayoral election 2025: The New York City mayoral election is taking place today with Democrat Zohran Mamdani, independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa hoping to gain majority. Voters fill out their ballot on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)

When do polls close in NYC?

Polls across NYC's five boroughs (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island) are open from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM ET.

All voters in line by 9:00 PM will be allowed to cast ballots, even if processing extends beyond closing.

When will NYC results be announced?

The NYC Board of Elections will begin releasing vote tallies shortly after polls close at 9:00 PM ET, starting with early voting and mail-in ballots. In the June 2025 Democratic primary, over a third of votes were reported almost immediately, with 93% tabulated by midnight.

Major outlets (eg AP, NYT, CBS) typically project a winner soon after 9:00 PM if the margin is clear - Eric Adams was declared the winner in 2021 just 10-20 minutes after closing. However, in a close race, it could take hours or days to finalize due to absentee ballot processing.

Expect preliminary updates by 9:30-10:00 PM ET, with most results by late night unless contested.

For real-time updates, check sources like the NYC Board of Elections website or live coverage from the Hindustan Times.

A victory for Mamdani would give the city its first Muslim mayor and its youngest leader in generations, while elevating the democratic socialist to political stardom and giving his brand of economic populism one of the most visible political perches in America.

If Cuomo comes out on top, he will have staged a remarkable political comeback four years after resigning as governor over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations.

Mamdani and Cuomo voted on Tuesday morning in Queens and Manhattan, respectively, while Sliwa had already cast his ballot during early voting.

(With AP inputs)