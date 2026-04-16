NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani introduces pied-à-terre tax on luxury secondary homes valued at over $5M: What does it mean?

Zohran Kwame Mamdani announced on April 15 via video that his administration plans to introduce a pied-à-terre tax aimed at wealthy Americans who own luxury secondary homes in New York City.Taking to Instagram, Zohran Mamdani said, “Well, today we're taxing. I'm thrilled to announce we've secured a pied-a-tierre tax, the first in New York's history. This is an annual fee on luxury properties worth more than $5 million whose owners do not live full time in the city."

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has introduced a pied-a-terre tax targeting luxury secondary residence worth over $5 million. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)

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“The pied-a-terre tax is specifically designed for the richest of the rich. Those who store their wealth in New York City real estate but who do not actually live there. But even so they are able to reap the huge financial rewards of owning property there,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: 4BHK in Gurgaon or river-view penthouse in New York? What $3 million gets you in India vs US“And most of the time these units are sitting empty,” he said, adding that the tax will raise at least $500 million directly for the city. “It’ll help fund things like free child care, cleaner streets and safer neighbourhoods,” he said. What is a pied-à-terre tax? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: 4BHK in Gurgaon or river-view penthouse in New York? What $3 million gets you in India vs US“And most of the time these units are sitting empty,” he said, adding that the tax will raise at least $500 million directly for the city. “It’ll help fund things like free child care, cleaner streets and safer neighbourhoods,” he said. What is a pied-à-terre tax? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Literally translated from French, pied-à-terre means ‘foot on the ground.’ It refers to a small, secondary home, typically an apartment or condominium in a city, that is not used as a primary residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Literally translated from French, pied-à-terre means ‘foot on the ground.’ It refers to a small, secondary home, typically an apartment or condominium in a city, that is not used as a primary residence. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a USA Today report, the proposed pied-à-terre tax would not apply to wealthy homeowners who maintain a primary residence in New York City. Zohran Mamdani’s office said the measure is aimed at “out-of-city residents and global elites” who use the city’s high-value real estate market as a store of wealth rather than as homes.

During his election campaign, Mamdani had pledged to impose a 2% tax on the wealthiest 1% of New Yorkers earning over $1 million annually. After taking office on January 1, 2026, he reiterated plans to tax millionaires through a pied-à-terre levy. The proposal, expected to be part of ongoing state budget negotiations, would introduce an annual surcharge on these multi-million-dollar secondary homes.

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Besides slashing rising housing costs in the city, these taxes will raise funds that will be invested in developmental infrastructure projects, universal free early childcare services, free bus rides for the public, cleaner streets and safer neighbourhoods.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, who earlier resisted Mamdani's idea, was quoted by AP as saying she will push to create a new tax on multimillion-dollar second homes in New York City."As governor, I understand the importance of stabilising the city's finances without compromising on essential services New Yorkers count on," Hochul said in a statement. "If you can afford a USD 5 million second home that sits empty most of the year, you can afford to contribute like every other New Yorker," she was quoted as saying by AP.

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AP quoted the governor's office as saying she would include the measure in this year's state budget, a sprawling bundle of bills still being hotly negotiated in Albany after the governor and Legislature blew past an April 1 due date for the spending plan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vandana Ramnani ...Read More Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia. Read Less

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