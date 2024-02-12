NYC professor who held machete to reporter’s neck seen burning American flag at pro-Palestinian rally

A New York City professor Shellyne Rodriguez, who was caught on camera holding a machete to a New York Post reporter’s neck, was caught on video burning an American flag at a pro-Palestinian rally in Brooklyn on the Fourth of July. The footage has resurfaced now. A New York City professor Shellyne Rodriguez was caught on video burning an American flag (YouTube screenshot)

The 2021 clip shows the 47-year-old throwing Old Glory into a heap of Israeli flags that were already burning. The crowd is heard chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” The event was hosted by the leftist group Within Our Lifetime, according to New York Post.

“From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go,” the crowd is also heard chanting.

Rodriguez was recently fired by Cooper Union, where she was a teacher, for anti-Israel rants. “Cooper Union has fired me because of a social media post I made about ‘Zionists,’” Rodriguez wrote in an email to students.

The Cooper Union Students for Justice in Palestine later shared her email on Instagram. “This is fascism,” she wrote. “Y’all are learning about it in real time.”

In May 2023, Rodriguez cursed out a group of pro-life students distributing information about abortion at CUNY’s Hunter College. This is where she was teaching at the time.

New York Post later visited her Bronx apartment to ask for a statement. An enraged Rodriguez held a machete to a reporter’s neck. “Get the f–k away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!” she screamed. The same day, she was sacked by Hunter.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to harassment and menacing in the machete incident, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office said. She is required to complete a therapy program under the terms of a conditional plea agreement. She can withdraw the misdemeanour plea if she is successful, and will be sentenced on the violation to a conditional discharge, the DA’s office said.