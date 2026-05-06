NYPD clashes with anti-Israel protesters in Manhattan during Park East Synagogue march; videos surface

Clashes broke out between anti-Israel protesters and the New York Police Department in Manhattan’s Upper East Side during a march at an event at the Park East Synagogue. Heavy deployment by the New York Police Department (NYPD) kept the groups separated, though confrontations escalated into scuffles along barricades.

The demonstrations mark the second such protest at the synagogue in six months. Videos shared online showed protesters clashing with police barricades REUTERS/Adam Gray(REUTERS)

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The demonstrations mark the second such protest at the synagogue in six months. Videos shared online showed protesters clashing with police barricades and marching through parts of the Upper East Side.

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Clashes, slogans and heavy police presence

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{{^usCountry}} According to reporting by The New York Times, a few hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the synagogue, which was hosting what was described as “the Great Israel Real Estate Event.” The event promotes property purchases in Israel and, controversially, in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to reporting by The New York Times, a few hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the synagogue, which was hosting what was described as “the Great Israel Real Estate Event.” The event promotes property purchases in Israel and, controversially, in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dozens of pro-Israel counter-protesters also assembled at the site. Both sides exchanged chants and slogans, some of which have been widely debated and criticised. Police formed barriers to keep the groups apart, though intermittent clashes occurred primarily between protesters and officers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dozens of pro-Israel counter-protesters also assembled at the site. Both sides exchanged chants and slogans, some of which have been widely debated and criticised. Police formed barriers to keep the groups apart, though intermittent clashes occurred primarily between protesters and officers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The NYT reported that no arrests were reported during the protest, though tensions remained high throughout the evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NYT reported that no arrests were reported during the protest, though tensions remained high throughout the evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pro-Palestinian protesters chanted "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" and "Long live the intifada," which many pro-Israel organizations interpret as demands for violence. "There is no Palestine" was chanted by several counterprotesters. According to Mario Nawfal, Pro-Palestinian protestors were yelled at by a counter-protester, "Hitler would have put you in the oven." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pro-Palestinian protesters chanted "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" and "Long live the intifada," which many pro-Israel organizations interpret as demands for violence. "There is no Palestine" was chanted by several counterprotesters. According to Mario Nawfal, Pro-Palestinian protestors were yelled at by a counter-protester, "Hitler would have put you in the oven." {{/usCountry}}

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Background: ‘Land sale’ controversy

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The protest erupted against the event at Park East Synagogue that reportedly involved marketing or promoting real estate connected to Israel. This has drawn criticism from pro-Palestinian activists, who argue that they are a part of settlement activity in disputed territories.

According to The New York Times, similar events have previously sparked protests in New York and other cities

Zohran Mamdani expressed opposition to the event itself, citing concerns about the promotion of land sales in West Bank settlements, which many international bodies consider illegal. At the same time, he emphasised the importance of ensuring safe access to places of worship and protecting the right to protest.

In recent months, there have been at least two more rallies outside synagogues in New York, which contributed to the passing of two City Council measures meant to address issues regarding protests outside places of worship and educational institutions.

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In recent months, there have been at least two more rallies outside synagogues in New York, which contributed to the passing of two City Council measures meant to address issues regarding protests outside places of worship and educational institutions.

The Police Department must make plans to erect security perimeters during public protests, according to the "buffer zone" bills, the NYT reported. Due to worries about free expression, both laws have garnered criticism.

Last month, Mamdani vetoed the one pertaining to educational institutions. The second law, which deals with houses of religion, was approved by the Council with a veto-proof majority. It won't take effect until June, according to a mayor's office spokesperson.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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