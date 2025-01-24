NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 24, 2025

Apparently, if you only want to read more words to connect to one another, that is all you require: A reader gets various New York Times daily links to follow. Players now type their way through the game with word-building challenges and connected word display options. These players shared their ideas on gameplay changes, and I haveprovided details in this section. Wordsmith professional players can begin a workout from their existing training or start practising new skills at once. The roulette on this page will not be enjoyable if you sit at it. Our plan helps you prepare answers before new questions arise. The choice is all yours! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 23, 2025

What is NYT Connections?

Step into the world of Connections, the latest word game marvel from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily puzzle has quickly enraptured word game enthusiasts across the globe, creating a social media buzz. With its user-friendly design and seamless accessibility across various platforms, Connections beckons word lovers to engage, test their vocabulary skills, and join a thriving global community. Dive into the excitement of Connections and become part of this ever-expanding network of players today!

How to Play NYT Connections

Good work with this fascinating 4×4 words puzzle where 16 words should be arranged in groups of four words each, but the words themselves are interrelated. All these words belong to literature and technology, geographical names and other categories. Beware: However, a couple of the words may appear to be quite obvious for matching, but it is but one answer to all of the given sets. Of course, success will involve frequent critical thinking assessment of available data as well as quite literally analysing obscure patterns. Do your best in this tense game and work through all the problem solving activities below and be a winner in this brain game.

NYT Connections Hints for January 24

Yellow: Think over

Green: Rude manners

Blue: Profession

Purple: Sits well with Patch

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 22, 2025

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: CONTEMPLATE

Green: RUDE THINGS TO DO

Blue: VOCATION

Purple: ___PATCH

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for January 24

CONTEMPLATE: BROOD, MUSE, PONDER, REFLECT

RUDE THINGS TO DO: INTERRUPT, LITTER, POINT, STARE

VOCATION: CRAFT, LINE, TRADE, WORK

___PATCH: CABBAGE, NICOTINE, ROUGH, SOUL