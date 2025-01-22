NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 22, 2025

Apparently, if you only want to read more words to connect to one another, that is all you require: A number of New York Times daily connections. And, of course, that is now a typing game only (and word builders and any other game which promised to show which words are linked). Here are the shifts that the players mentioned in response to the question of what may be changed in the gameplay and some of the details that I revealed to them. What this means is that as a wordsmith pro, you can start with almost any workout you possess and, indeed, start the workout with an ability you do not have! This roulette is not one that you would like to sit at below this page. If so, there are answers that you can use whenever such questions surface with you. The choice is all yours! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Step into the world of Connections, the latest word game marvel from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily puzzle has quickly enraptured word game enthusiasts across the globe, creating a social media buzz. With its user-friendly design and seamless accessibility across various platforms, Connections beckons word lovers to engage, test their vocabulary skills, and join a thriving global community. Dive into the excitement of Connections and become part of this ever-expanding network of players today!

How to Play NYT Connections

Good work with this fascinating 4×4 words puzzle where 16 words should be arranged in groups of four words each, but the words themselves are interrelated. All these words belong to literature and technology, geographical names and other categories. Beware: However, a couple of the words may appear to be quite obvious for matching, but it is but one answer to all of the given sets. Of course, success will involve frequent critical thinking assessment of available data as well as quite literally analysing obscure patterns. Do your best in this tense game and work through all the problem solving activities below and be a winner in this brain game.

NYT Connections Hints for January 22

Yellow: Specialized Courses

Green: Dig to find

Blue: Clothed in Robes

Purple: Sits well with ‘sit’ or ‘pack’

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Types of academic courses

Green: Results of some digging

Blue: Ones wearing robes

Purple: ____ up

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for January 22

Types of academic courses: DISCUSSION, LAB, LECTURE, SEMINAR

Results of some digging: DITCH, HOLE, PIT, TRENCH

Ones wearing robes: BOXER, JUDGE, MONK, WIZARD

____ up: BATTER, BOTTOMS, CHIN, LAWYER