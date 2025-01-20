NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 20, 2025

If you find joy in crafting words and spotting patterns, the New York Times' daily word game, Connections, might be your ideal pastime. Blending word association with critical thinking, it offers a unique twist on traditional word puzzles. Today’s challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to play? (New York Times)

Whether you're a linguistic pro or just playing for fun, it's an engaging way to sharpen your vocabulary. And if Connections doesn't win you over, don’t worry—there are plenty of other word games to explore. The choice is yours!

ALSO READ: NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for January 19, 2025

What is NYT Connections?

Connections, the latest word game from the New York Times, created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, has become a viral sensation. With its intuitive format and availability across multiple platforms, Connections invites you to test your linguistic skills and join the fun.

How to Play NYT Connections

This intriguing puzzle features 16 words from categories like literature, technology, geography, and beyond. Your mission? Group the words into four sets of four, where each set shares a thematic link.

Hidden Layers: Don’t be tricked by obvious word pairings—they might not always fit the intended connections.

Critical Thinking: Analyze each word and uncover subtle patterns that link them together.

Problem-Solving: Take a systematic approach by testing different groupings and refining your choices.

With its clever design and challenging gameplay, Connections is sure to keep your mind engaged. Ready to give it a try? Dive in today and see if you can master the art of connection!

NYT Connections Hints for January 20

Yellow: Taking on or handling responsibilities

Green: Sudden angles or corners

Blue: Objects linked to a well-known animated sailor

Purple: Popular expressions featuring "sheet"

If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and try to solve your puzzle.

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 18, 2025

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Take On, As A Responsibility

Green: Corners

Blue: Associated with Popeye

Purple: ___Sheet

NYT Connections Today: Answer for January 20

Take On, As A Responsibility: ASSUME, BEAR, HANDLE, SHOULDER

Corners: ANGLE, BEND, CROOK, ELBOW

Associated with Popeye: ANCHOR, FOREARM, PIPE, SPINACH

___Sheet: BALANCE, CHEAT, COOKIE, FITTED