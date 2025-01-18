NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 18, 2025

Apparently, if you only want to read more words to connect to one another, that is all you require of you: New York Times daily connections. And, of course, that is now merely a typing game (and word builders and any other game which purports to reveal which words are associated). Here are some of the ideas that the players proposed in response to what ideas could be changed in the gameplay, which I discussed with them, as well as some of the details from the game. It means that as a wordsmith pro, you can start pretty much any workout and even come out of the gate with an ability you did not have. If you do not wish to sit at this roulette table below this page, there are responses which you can utilise when necessary. The choice is all yours! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Step into the world of Connections, the latest word game marvel from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily puzzle has quickly enraptured word game enthusiasts across the globe, creating a social media buzz. With its user-friendly design and seamless accessibility across various platforms, Connections beckons word lovers to engage, test their vocabulary skills, and join a thriving global community. Dive into the excitement of Connections and become part of this ever-expanding network of players today!

How to Play NYT Connections

Good work with this fascinating 4×4 words puzzle where 16 words should be arranged in groups of four words each, but the words themselves are interrelated. All these words belong to literature and technology, geographical names and other categories. Beware: However, a couple of the words may appear to be quite obvious for matching, but it is but one answer to all of the given sets. Of course, success will involve frequent critical thinking assessment of available data as well as quite literally analysing obscure patterns. Do your best in this tense game and work through all the problem solving activities below and be a winner in this brain game.

NYT Connections Hints for January 18

Yellow: Lust

Green: Gibe

Blue: Data regarding a record

Purple: Flip it

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: DESIRE

Green: BARB

Blue: INFO ON A RECORD

Purple: TURN THE _____

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for January 18

DESIRE: DRIVE, IMPULSE, ITCH, URGE

BARB: SPINE, SPUR, STICKER, THORN

INFO ON A RECORD: ALBUM, ARTIST, LABEL, TRACK

TURN THE _____: CORNER, PAGE, TABLES, TIDE