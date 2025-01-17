NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 17, 2025

If all you want to do is read more words to link to one another, the New York Times daily connections is all you need. And, of course, that’s now just a typing game (along with word builders, and any other game that supposedly suggests which words are related). Below are some of the ideas the players came up with in regards to thoughts on what could be changed in the gameplay that they'd presented to me, and some of the things from the game. As a wordsmith pro, you can start pretty much any workout, and even come out of the gate with an ability you didn’t have. If you do not want to sit at this roulette table, below this page, there are answers you can use, when required. The choice is all yours! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Step into the world of Connections, the latest word game marvel from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily puzzle has quickly enraptured word game enthusiasts across the globe, creating a social media buzz. With its user-friendly design and seamless accessibility across various platforms, Connections beckons word lovers to engage, test their vocabulary skills, and join a thriving global community. Dive into the excitement of Connections and become part of this ever-expanding network of players today!

How to Play NYT Connections

Good work with this fascinating 4×4 words puzzle where 16 words should be arranged in groups of four words each, but the words themselves are interrelated. All these words belong to literature and technology, geographical names and other categories. Beware: However, a couple of the words may appear to be quite obvious for matching, but it is but one answer to all of the given sets. Of course, success will involve frequent critical thinking assessment of available data as well as quite literally analysing obscure patterns. Do your best in this tense game and work through all the problem solving activities below and be a winner in this brain game.

NYT Connections Hints for January 17

Yellow: Bratwurst

Green: Sit-in

Blue: Web Explorers

Purple: Closure with Breweries

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: FRANKFURTER

Green: STRIKE

Blue: WEB BROWSERS

Purple: ENDING WITH BEER BRANDS

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for January 17

FRANKFURTER: BANGER, BRAT, LINK, SAUSAGE

STRIKE: BOP, HIT, KNOCK, TAP

WEB BROWSERS: CHROME, EDGE, OPERA, SAFARI

ENDING WITH BEER BRANDS: AUTOHARP, CONTRABASS, PEPPERONI, ROSEBUD