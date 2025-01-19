NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 19, 2025

If stringing words together is your idea of fun, the New York Times’ daily connections game might be your perfect match. At its core, it’s a blend of word association and typing challenges, similar to other word-building games. Whether you’re a seasoned wordsmith or just diving in for fun, it’s a workout for your vocabulary. And if this particular game doesn’t catch your fancy, plenty of alternatives await—after all, the choice is yours! Today’s challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to play? (New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Discover Connections, the New York Times' latest word game sensation by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This daily puzzle has taken the word game community by storm, sparking social media chatter and attracting players worldwide. With its simple design and accessibility across platforms, Connections invites you to test your vocabulary and join a growing global community. Dive in and connect with the fun today

How to Play NYT Connections

This challenging word puzzle presents you with 16 words from various categories like literature, technology, geography, and more. Your goal is to group these words into four sets of four words each, where the words within each set are thematically related.

Hidden Connections: Be cautious of seemingly obvious word pairings, as they may not always be the correct solution for a given set.

Critical Thinking: This puzzle requires careful analysis of the words and their potential relationships. Look for subtle patterns and unexpected connections.

Problem-Solving: Approach the puzzle systematically, exploring different grouping possibilities and refining your solutions.

NYT Connections Hints for January 19

Yellow: A reserve or fund of money or assets

Green: Terms related to court documents or legal filings

Blue: Physical formations found on Earth's surface

Purple: Items or ideas linked to radiation or a marine animal

If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Fund

Green: Court Filing

Blue: Landforms

Purple: They Have Rays

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for January 19

Fund: KITTY, POOL, POT, PURSE

Court Filing: ACTION, CASE, CLAIM, SUIT

Landforms: BASIN, BLUFF, CAPE, PLAIN

They Have Rays: AQUARIUM, GEOMETRY, SUN, TAMPA BAY