NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 21, 2025

Apparently, if you only want to read more words to connect to one another, that is all you require of you: A number of New York Times daily connections. And, of course, that is now merely a typing game (and word builders and any other game which claims to show which words are linked). Below are the changes that the players raised in response to the question of what ideas could be changed in the gameplay and some of the details that I shared with them. This means that as a wordsmith pro, you can begin with nearly any exercise and, actually, begin the workout with an ability you lack. You don’t like to sit at this roulette table below this page. If so, there are answers that you can use when needed. The choice is all yours! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 20, 2025

What is NYT Connections?

Step into the world of Connections, the latest word game marvel from The New York Times, crafted by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This captivating daily puzzle has quickly enraptured word game enthusiasts across the globe, creating a social media buzz. With its user-friendly design and seamless accessibility across various platforms, Connections beckons word lovers to engage, test their vocabulary skills, and join a thriving global community. Dive into the excitement of Connections and become part of this ever-expanding network of players today!

How to Play NYT Connections

Good work with this fascinating 4×4 words puzzle where 16 words should be arranged in groups of four words each, but the words themselves are interrelated. All these words belong to literature and technology, geographical names and other categories. Beware: However, a couple of the words may appear to be quite obvious for matching, but it is but one answer to all of the given sets. Of course, success will involve frequent critical thinking assessment of available data as well as quite literally analysing obscure patterns. Do your best in this tense game and work through all the problem solving activities below and be a winner in this brain game.

NYT Connections Hints for January 21

Yellow: Derision

Green: Representation

Blue: Ice scraper

Purple: Screen Doctors

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

ALSO READ| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for January 19, 2025

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: PUTDOWN

Green: SMALL LIKENESS

Blue: USED TO CLEAR SNOW

Purple: DOCTORS IN POP CULTURE

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for January 21

PUTDOWN: BARB, CRACK, DIG, SLIGHT

SMALL LIKENESS: DOLL, FIGURE, MINIATURE, MODEL

USED TO CLEAR SNOW: PLOW, SALT, SAND, SHOVEL

DOCTORS IN POP CULTURE: NO, OCTOPUS, PEPPER, WHO