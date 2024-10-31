NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for October 31, 2024

Ready to flex your mental muscles? The New York Times Connections puzzle is a mind-bending word game that challenges you to uncover the surprising links between seemingly unrelated terms. Each puzzle is a unique word puzzle, pushing you to think creatively and discover the hidden connections. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

Also Read: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for October 30, 2024

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a daily word game created by the brilliant Wyna Liu. This brain-teasing puzzle challenges you to group 16 words into four categories based on hidden themes. The words can be related to anything from history to pop culture, making each puzzle a unique mental workout.

How to Play NYT Connections

In Connections, you'll be presented with 16 words. Your goal is to group these words into four categories, each sharing a secret connection. These connections could be based on literature, history, science, or any other field.

Be careful not to get tricked by obvious word pairings. There’s only one correct way to group the words, so think critically and uncover the hidden links to become a Connections champion.

NYT Connections Hints for October 31

Yellow group — affectionate names

Green group — makeup can emphasize these

Blue group — circles, wheels, and motion

Purple group — might need to search a bit

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Also Read| NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for October 27, 2024

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — terms of endearment

Green group — things you can do with your eyelids

Blue group — sports cars

Purple group — ____ hunt

NYT Connections Today: Answer for October 31

Yellow group — terms of endearment (DARLING, LOVE, PUMPKIN, TREASURE)

Green group — things you can do with your eyelids (BAT, BLINK, FLUTTER, WINK)

Blue group — sports cars (DIABLO, MUSTANG, SPIDER, VIPER)

Purple group — ____ hunt (EGG, JOB, SCAVENGER, WITCH)