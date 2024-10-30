NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for October 30, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - October 30, 2024.
Ready to put your word skills to the test? The New York Times Connections puzzle is a challenging and fun word game that asks you to find surprising connections between seemingly unrelated words. Each puzzle presents a unique set of terms, inviting you to think critically and explore the hidden relationships between them.
What is NYT Connections?
Designed by the talented Wyna Liu, this daily challenge is an excellent way to flex your mental muscles. Connections not only helps you expand your vocabulary but also sparks creativity as you uncover hidden links between words. It's a fun and engaging way to sharpen your language skills, accessible on any device.
How to Play NYT Connections
In Connections, you're tasked with sorting 16 words into four distinct groups, each united by a hidden theme. These words can be related to literature, technology, geography, or any number of other subjects, making the puzzle both challenging and fun.
Be cautious of obvious word pairs, as they might lead you down the wrong path. There's only one correct way to categorize each group, so put on your thinking hat and uncover the hidden connections to become a true Connections master.
NYT Connections Hints for October 30
Yellow: Surging
Green: Ready to roll
Blue: Adhesive
Purple: Incorrectly spelled shops
'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.
NYT Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: Upswing
Green: Things with Wheels
Blue: Kinds of Tape
Purple: Retail Chains with a Letter Changed
NYT Connections Today: Answer for October 30
Upswing: BOOM, RISE, SPIKE, SURGE
Things with Wheels: DOLLY, ROLLERBLADE, SKATEBOARD, WAGON
Kinds of Tape: DUCT, ELECTRICAL, GAFFER, PACKING
Retail Chains with a Letter Changed: BEST BOY, IDEA, KRONER, STABLES