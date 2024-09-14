NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for September 14, 2024

Get ready to flex your brain muscles with today’s puzzle from Connections, the newest game segment in The New York Times. While it follows a structure akin to other word games like Wordle, mastering it requires a unique approach. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

To solve today’s puzzle, we have gathered all the essential tips, clues, and strategies. If you’re seeking solutions, feel free to scroll down for the answers. Let’s get started with the challenge!

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is The New York Times's latest puzzle, designed by associate editor Wyna Liu. The popular daily word puzzle is available on both mobile apps and browsers which certainly boosted its popularity on social media. The daily challenge adds to the adrenaline of solving the puzzle.

How to Play NYT Connections

In Connections, participants are given a grid of 16 words and must categorize them into four groups of four, each sharing a common theme such as book titles, software names, or countries. There is a single correct arrangement for the words, requiring players to use their reasoning abilities to identify the connections. Successfully grouping all four words in a set will remove them from the board.

NYT Connections Hints for September 14

Yellow: Making of wine

Green: Item that turns on the device.

Blue: Preliminaries

Purple: Varieties of King

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Wine Bottle Info

Green: Console Inputs

Blue: Prefixes

Purple: ___King

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for September 14

Wine Bottle Info: GRAPE, REGION, VINTAGE, WINERY

Console Inputs: BUTTON, KNOB, SLIDER, SWITCH

Prefixes: PRO, RETRO, SUB, SUPER

___King: BURGER, CALIFORNIA, LION, PROM